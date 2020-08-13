Frederick County Public Schools has eliminated the Annual Technology Use Fee for the 2020-2021 school year.
Last year's fee was $60.
There will still be costs associated with devices that are damaged, lost and/or need repairs and the new fees will go into effect on Aug 31.
According to the updated fee schedules, dependent on how many repairs are needed, fees may be anywhere from $30 to the full replacement cost of the device. The replacement cost for a Chromebook is $300 while a charger and cases will be $30 and $25 respectively.
If repairs are needed due to routine device usage, a fee will not be charged.
If students are in need of Chromebooks for the coming school year families are encouraged to contact their child's school to obtain one. If a Chromebook is in need of repair it suggested that parents contact their child's teacher at least one day ahead of time to coordinate a drop-off of the device.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.