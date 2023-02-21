A pair of special education focus groups that Frederick County Public Schools announced Tuesday morning filled up within hours, a district official said.
The two sessions, which will be conducted via Zoom next week, could only accommodate 15 people each, the district wrote in a FindOutFirst email Tuesday morning.
Online registration closed later the same day, when all of the spots were full, FCPS spokesperson Eric Louérs-Phillips wrote in an email.
Louérs-Phillips wrote that the district will open more sessions later.
Boston-based Public Consulting Group is conducting the focus groups as part of its review of FCPS' special education programs.
A committee of parents, district employees and volunteers called for the independent review after a U.S. Department of Justice investigation revealed the system was systematically misusing seclusion and restraint against students with disabilities.
PCG visited special education classrooms around the county as part of its review. It will also review records and data.
Officials have previously said that some focus groups would be for employees. The focus groups announced Tuesday were labeled as being for "parents and community members."
PCG will also be releasing a survey to collect virtual feedback, hopefully by Friday, Louérs-Phillips said.
"Once PCG creates more [focus group] sessions those that have emailed them will be notified," Louérs-Phillips wrote.
