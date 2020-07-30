Despite the restrictions of COVID-19, Board of Education candidate David Bass wants to prioritize having an open-door policy for members of the public-school community.
He shared his thoughts on connecting with constituents and a variety of other issues Wednesday night during the first “Next on the Mic” episode hosted by Frederick County resident Tarolyn Thrasher.
“I just think it’s essential as being a board member to not wait for people to come to me but to create opportunities where I’m going to the constituents,” Bass said.
Thrasher, who previously spoke to the News-Post, said she decided to start “Next on the Mic” to help those running for political office connect with voters during a time of virtual campaigning.
Each week, Thrasher plans to invite on a candidate running for the three open seats on the Frederick County Board of Education.
“Next on the Mic” is meant to be an honest, open conversation about issues within the school system and how each candidate would work to address them if elected.
There is also a real-time Spanish interpreter included on the livestream to make sure the episode is accessible to those of the Hispanic and Latin communities.
After speaking about his background and general platform, Bass said if elected one of his biggest priorities will be making sure that all voices are heard.
“I’ve realized that there are so many folks who don’t feel listened to...families of color on the whole seem to have a different experience with our public schools than a lot of white families,” Bass said. “I also think there can be a huge difference between the experiences of families in Northern parts of the county and families in the city of Frederick.”
Additionally, Bass said he understands that some parents may not have time to attend Board meetings or sit down with him for coffee, so he wants to create other opportunities for connection.
“I think pre-COVID it was going to look like being in different schools at different times at drop off...and connecting with parents for just a few minutes to catch up and understand what’s on their minds,” Bass said.
Today with social distancing restrictions, that may mean holding conversations or office hours in outdoors spaces.
Thrasher, who has two children in FCPS, asked Bass about the reopening plan and what he thought about the Board’s decision to have the first semester done virtually.
Bass said he thinks the Board made the correct decision, prioritizing the health and safety of students and staff, but is still uncomfortable with the possibility of bringing in certain groups of students.
Bass and Thrasher also touched on the topic of racism within FCPS and the presence of School Resource Officers and whether the program is more harmful or beneficial.
Bass said initially he did not think police officers should be present in schools, but now he is reconsidering after speaking with community members.
“Most of the feedback I have received at this time has actually been positive. That could also mean I haven’t spoken to enough people. That could also mean I haven’t done enough listening. So, I continue to listen,” he said.
If elected Bass said he hopes to continue listening and learning because he feels there are ways FCPS is excelling that he is unaware of.
“I think that there are times that as a candidate I’m hearing more of the critiques and I want a fuller picture,” he said.
He also hopes to bring some activism and change to the school system in critical areas.
“I really feel too often that FCPS has done a good job for students who do not have learning disabilities and who perhaps are coming from financial means. We really need to meet the needs [of students] across the board,” he said.
