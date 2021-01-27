Frederick County Public Schools Superintendent Terry Alban spent more than 30 minutes of Wednesday’s Frederick County Board of Education meeting defending her recent decisions regarding reopening schools in the 12th month of an international pandemic.
The remarks followed weeks of increased questioning from the community, calls for more transparency and a vote of no confidence issued recently against both Alban and the board from the Frederick County Teacher’s Association.
Last August, the Maryland Department of Health published a chart that provided school systems with options on how to operate based on positivity rate and the number of cases per 100,000. In the past few weeks, those who oppose beginning the hybrid model have pointed to the chart and questioned Alban’s decision to begin a hybrid model on Feb. 16.
If the chart is compared against Frederick County’s current metrics, it suggests the school system should remain in a virtual environment. The model says if the positivity rate is higher than 5 percent and there are more than 15 cases per 100,000, school systems should have limited or no in-person programming.
But Alban said during the board meeting that there has never been such a clear-cut number or data point on recommendation from Dr. Barbara Brookmyer, the county’s health officer.
“One of the things that [Brookmyer] has consistently recommended is that we never get to a point where we say once we reach this number we are going to open or close, because it’s very difficult to just flip a switch,” Alban said. “The reopening guidance that we received from the Maryland Department of Health back in August was never given to us as a cut-score. It was given to us as a continuum.”
Alban also explained that the data she receives from local and state officials and experts is complex and must be carefully considered in context with other various pieces of information.
“As we think about what has happened over the last year with COVID-19, we know that fluidity is probably the best way to describe it,” she said. “Even in the two weeks since we have found out that teachers and educational staff are going to be moved into group 1B of the vaccine, we have already had to modify our vaccination plan three times.”
When she decided to suspend practices and small-group learning in early January, it was due to the health metrics trending upward after the holidays, Alban said. There was concern that metrics would reach a peak on the original date that teachers were supposed to return to buildings.
Since then, however, the data has once again started to trend downward. Therefore, she has felt comfortable bringing adults back into school buildings.
Alban said her decision-making is not only based on numerous data sets but on what is happening specifically in FCPS schools with spread. She has weekly conversations with Brookmyer, superintendents across the state and other local health officials. While experts offer advice, Alban said the decision ultimately rests with her.
The superintendent also mentioned she is aware of what Carroll County Public Schools is experiencing and has been in talks with CCPS’ superintendent. Since reopening in a hybrid model, CCPS has experienced outbreaks of COVID-19 in schools. This week, the school system’s dashboard reported 24 staff members and 61 students had tested positive for the virus.
FCPS presently plans to begin a hybrid model on Feb. 16, but Alban said due to the ever-changing nature of the virus and the new strains that are emerging, she cannot guarantee that decisions will not change over the next three weeks. But she encouraged the public to continue to read the school system’s updated information and protocols on its website.
In regard to teachers, Alban said she is excited for the school system to enter a new Memorandum of Understanding with all three employee bargaining units, including FCTA.
“We are putting in safeguards, we are putting in assurances that our employees have asked for. I am incredibly proud of this board, of this education and their commitment to doing everything they can to support our employees because ... I can tell you that there are many teachers, administrators and support employees [across the state] who did not have any memorandum of understanding or additional considerations given by their boards,” she said.
Alban said final tweaks are being made, and she hopes the finalized agreement will be presented to the board at its Feb. 10 meeting.
After Alban’s remarks, each board member took time to make their own statement.
Most expressed support for Alban and her decisions. Board member Brad Young called the vote of no confidence an “unnecessary punch to the gut” to Alban.
“Is everything perfect? Absolutely not ... But what I can say is during this whole scenario, Dr. Alban has had her heart and passion in doing what is best for our school system, for our employees and for our students. And Dr. Alban, I’m sorry you’ve had to endure this,” Young said.
Board member Liz Barrett, however, once again called into question the transparency of the decision-making.
“For us to say, well, let’s come together and be happy about this and do it and not acknowledge the lack of communication when the majority of your workforce ... are saying, ‘What the heck?’ It’s time to recognize that we have a severe transparency issue, we have a severe communication issue, and we have, frankly, a severe morale issue because these things have been so unclear.”
Board member Sue Johnson agreed with Barrett, and said she has also sensed a dip in morale. She added that as a teacher herself, she understands the importance of having safeguards in place. Johnson called on teachers to reach out to her if they don’t have the necessary protections.
Board President Jay Mason spoke about the statement the board published on Monday regarding the vote of no confidence. The statement was not reviewed by all board members before being publicized, something Barrett strongly criticized.
“Sometimes you have to make a decision in the moment...I knew how [members] felt when I put out that statement, I did not deviate, I did not put my own personal feelings into the statement ... I tried to write it with compassion and empathy ... and I apologize to my board colleagues for not sending it to them, but sometimes you have to make a judgment call,” he said.
Mason went on to announce he will be volunteering to be a substitute within the school system.
“I wouldn’t send anyone into a building, wouldn’t ask anyone to do anything that I won’t do. I’m a team player and a team leader,” he said.
(1) comment
There is always a risk. A very high risk. You can’t say “it’s safe to return to school”. If the Washington wizards are all out with the virus, just imagine what the virus will do to a school house
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.