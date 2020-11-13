Official results for the Frederick County Board of Election race have yet to be called, although Sue Johnson continues to maintain her lead over the other candidates.
Frederick County Election Director Stuart Harvey said late Friday that there are still about 3,000 provisional ballots and fewer than 200 mail-in ballots to be canvassed. Canvassing will continue on Saturday starting at 9 a.m.
The state Board of Elections website reported the following results, as of Friday evening, for the top four candidates in the Board of Education race:
- Sue Johnson: 59,613 votes
- Jason ‘Mr. J’ Johnson: 45,490 votes
- David Bass: 42,077 votes
- Rae Gallagher: 40,608 votes
Harvey said earlier in the week that he expects Sue Johnson to finish in the top three.
The four leaders plus Lois Jarman, Dean Rose and write-in candidate Paulette Anders are vying for three seats on the Board of Education. The four-year term of those winners will begin in December.
Numbers for Paulette Anders remained "not reported" as of Friday. Harvey said in an email that official results for Anders will not come until the very end of the process.
"Write-ins have to be entered into the state system, and that takes time," he said.
Per state election law, each write-in vote must be diligently checked for full names and correct spellings. If Anders' name is misspelled by even one letter, the vote will not be counted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.