How they voted

The Frederick County Board of Education approved two motions related to the reopening of schools late Wednesday.

Motion No. 1: To decrease the distance of social distancing at all elementary schools from six feet to three feet.

Yeas: Brad Young, Sue Johnson, Liz Barrett, David Bass

Nays: Jay Mason, Karen Yoho, Jason Johnson

This motion was supported by the student member.

Motion No. 2: To expand the hybrid learning model at the elementary level to four days a week.

Yeas: Brad Young, Sue Johnson, Liz Barrett, David Bass

Nays: Jay Mason, Karen Yoho, Jason Johnson

This motion was supported by the student member.