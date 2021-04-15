Numerous logistical questions remain after the Frederick County Board of Education voted this week to expand the hybrid learning model at the elementary level to four days a week for the remainder of the school year.
Board members passed two motions late Wednesday night: the first to reduce social distancing at the elementary level from 6 feet to 3 feet, per recent guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and the second to expand the hybrid model to four days a week at elementary schools starting in May.
Those who wish to remain in a virtual learning model or switch over to a virtual model may do so.
Frederick County Public Schools Superintendent Terry Alban said in an email Thursday that many of the logistics will vary from school to school based on what each school has available to it in terms of spacing and staff coverage.
The first day of the new four-day model will be May 3, giving FCPS staff a little over two weeks of prep time.
There are students at all school levels who are already attending school in person four days a week based on academic and social-emotional needs, but many board members expressed a desire to offer that option to more students.
“We have a lot of students who are coming in four days a week, and they’re very fortunate, and they need it, but my answer is all [students] need it,” board member Brad Young said during Wednesday’s meeting. “At this point, I think we need to work towards getting all kids back four days a week for the remainder of the school year.”
There was discussion about expanding the hybrid model for all students in all grades, but the one roadblock that seemed to prevent the board from taking that direction was space available with 6 feet of social distancing maintained at middle and high schools.
Many high schools and middle schools are already maxed out in terms of space, Alban told board members, since 64 percent of FCPS students are currently attending school in person two days a week.
But even with reduced social distancing in elementary schools, bringing in more students will be a logistical haul.
Some students may not be able to have bus transportation, and some may have to change teachers for the last six weeks of school depending on what sort of spacing is available in each classroom.
Board President Jay Mason specifically cited this as the reason he was voting against the motion.
“We’re going to take our youngest students and move them around for a third time with a third teacher. Our staff is taxed ... and then we put a lot of pressure on our custodians, and for those reasons, I’m not going to support it,” Mason said.
Board member Jason Johnson was concerned that students would switch teachers in the middle of specific lesson plans.
Alban told the News-Post it is likely classroom and teacher changes can be prevented and that families may be able to remain in a two-day model if they wish. But more details unique to each elementary school are expected to soon be provided to families.
For busing, the current protocols dictate there can only be one student per seat.
“At this point, I think we will need to see if logistically we can absorb additional students [on buses] using the current protocol. If not, I will need to seek additional clarification from the board,” Alban said.
There is also the matter of the Memorandum of Understanding between FCPS and the Frederick County Teachers Association.
The MOU that was agreed upon earlier this year states that 6 feet between students and teachers must be maintained, and the only way the agreement can be voided is if all emergency protocols related to COVID-19 are lifted. If not, the MOU is set to be in place until June 30.
“I have faith in staff that even though they’re exhausted they’ll work [the details] out, but I can’t get past the MOU. We have that for a reason, the associations have it for a reason,” said board Vice President Karen Yoho.
Board member Liz Barrett had a different view of the contract.
“Things have significantly changed since we entered into the MOU in terms of vaccinations, in terms of CDC guidance ... I do think we’re going to have to have an immediate conversation with our association, but I think we have to keep making progress here,” she said.
In an email to FCTA members following the board’s vote, the association’s president, Missy Dirks, said the board’s action was a violation of the MOU.
“The Board of Education does not have the authority to unilaterally change the conditions of a legally binding document and must come back to the table to negotiate any changes to the MOU,” she said. “It is disappointing to see that the Board of Education is willing to disregard the agreements so cavalierly ... we will be pursuing all legal avenues to ensure that the current MOU is enforced as it is written.”
She also encouraged members to contact board members with their concerns and to continue maintaining 6 feet of social distancing.
It was clear that board members were split Wednesday night with how to move forward. Board member Sue Johnson echoed the public’s frustrations at not moving forward.
“What’s going to change between now and the fall? We promised we’d be open five days a week ... if we’re not open five days a week, my son will be in private school — won’t that be ironic?” she said.
But some members didn’t think it was worth it to change up the learning model with such little time left in the school year.
“We don’t want to enter into a season of chaos,” said Jason Johnson. “Right now schools are in hybrid, students are learning. Is it perfect? Absolutely not. But we have an opportunity here to plan well for the fall and not get into a whole mess of crazy going towards the summer.”
In the end, a majority of the members felt it was worth it, and both motions passed 4-3 with support from the student member.
“We are the board of education, we are to deliver a high-quality learning experience for our students,” said Sue Johnson, who supported both motions. “We should be doing the very best we can to create as many in-person learning opportunities as possible ... our children have suffered enough ... I know this is going to be more work, but our kids are worth it.”
