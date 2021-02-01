Students of Frederick County Public Schools will not have virtual instruction on Feb. 2 due to inclement weather.
The school system announced Monday night that virtual classes and in-person afternoon and evening activities would be canceled for the second day in a row.
The announcement stated that FCPS offices would open two hours late with further reevaluation in the morning. Staff were encouraged to telework.
The current FCPS policy dictates that students and staff engage in virtual instruction from home in the event of inclement weather. However, if the weather is serious enough to warrant the closure of FCPS offices, an announcement will be made that the entire school system is closed and there will be no virtual instruction. This will officially be considered a “snow day” and will have to be made up at the end of the school year.
This is the second snow day that has been called since the school year began in a virtual model on Aug. 31.
(2) comments
If you are having classes taught from home to students at home, why does the inability to physically be at the school matter? i would have thought this was the ideal way of having classes in spite of weather.
Now that's leadersh!t! True leadersh!t!
