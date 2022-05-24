As figures donning burgundy square caps descended the stairs of Mount St. Mary’s University's Knott Arena in neat rows of two, the Brunswick High School Band played the recognizable graduation walking march.
Family members bounced and searched for children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews in the throng. They excitedly waved for their attention. Some graduates waved back, some looked stoically ahead and some fidgeted with their tassels and regalia.
Little by little, the front seats of the arena filled in until it was a sea of bobbing squares.
Like a number of her peers, senior Kara Graves went to Brunswick's elementary, middle and high schools.
Now, clad in burgundy robes and draped in colorful cords, stoles and medals, Graves was ready to walk side by side with so many people she grew up with. They were getting their long-awaited high school diplomas.
“It’s always fun to grow up together and looking back ... finding old yearbooks and just, like, going through and being like, ‘Look, it’s you!’” Graves said.
Brunswick Graduation Gallery
Scenes from the Brunswick High School commencement ceremony at Mount St. Mary’s University on Tuesday.
