Hannah White, 18, wants to see the world, but first, she plans to spend four years playing the game she loves.
The Brunswick High School senior who has played soccer since kindergarten has committed to another four years on the field with the Virginia Military Institute (VMI) where she will also be majoring in international studies. White graduates from Brunswick High on Tuesday.
She usually plays the positions of forward and midfielder and says soccer has always been an outlet for her.
“The stresses from school and other stuff, whenever I’m out on the field that’s all I focus on, that’s all I think about and it’s a de-stressor from all that other stuff going on,” White said.
Committing to VMI was the highlight of the past four years she said.
“One of my goals was to play college soccer and...the recruiting process is very stressful. To finally seal the deal was amazing. That was one of the greatest moments ever,” White said.
White wants to pursue a career in the Navy and hopes this path will allow her to explore her passion for travel. The top destination on her list is Japan.
“I just think the culture there is so cool and I love their cuisine,” she said.
She is also an accomplished musician who has played instruments since first grade and played as the first chair violinist for the all-county orchestra, as well as a painter who was inspired to take up the creative habit from her grandparents.
The past few months as her senior year was whittled down to a simple virtual graduation ceremony have been hard, she said, but looking back she is glad she had the time to spend with her family and that having to adapt to unforeseen circumstances have made her and her classmates stronger.
“It was really weird in the beginning; everything just came crashing down at once...but then my family and I started getting closer and we started figuring out how to have fun and enjoy our free time,” she said. “Our class is just so unique, we can take on anything I feel like.”
White says even though she is excited to jet off to Virginia and eventually the rest of the world, she will miss the small-town of Brunswick that she has called home her entire life.
“Going to small school...everyone was kind of friends and knew what was going on with each other,” White said. “The community in Brunswick is so thoughtful and so great with all the support they’ve given us.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.