Shane Biser began trap shooting at the age of 11, but he never thought it would end up landing him a partial free-ride to college.
The Catoctin High School senior plans to attend Midland University, located in Freemont, Nebraska, this fall and will be a shooter on their Shotgun Sports Team.
At first, Biser wasn’t sure if he wanted to go. The football player and wrestler admitted he has never really been a “school person” but after seeking the advice of family and mentors, he realized he would regret not taking the opportunity.
When asked to describe trap shooting, Biser said that is the hardest question to answer.
“I can’t tell people I shoot clay birds because then they think I’m shooting birds that fly out of a box but there are clay targets,” he said.
The targets, which are essentially clay-made pigeons, are catapulted out of a machine and shooters attempt to hit them from different distances.
Biser, who shoots with a Browning XT Trap 12 gauge shotgun, is no ordinary trap shooter. He seems to have a gift with the sport, which was introduced to him by his grandfather.
Biser has made the All-American Team of the Amateur Trapshooting Association twice, and most recently was ranked 5th in the world for junior trapshooters. He is also one of the youngest shooters to ever win the Maryland State Trapshooting Singles Title.
Biser says for him though, it’s not about the competition.
“A lot of people...they like to win. I like to win too but I like to have fun, that’s my main point. If I’m not having fun then there’s really no point in being there. I don’t really get that mad if I miss a target,” he said.
At Midland University, Biser plans to study nursing and he hopes to eventually become certified as a Registered Nurse.
He became passionate about nursing after going through the Academy of Health Professions at the Frederick County Public Schools Career and Technology Center.
For the past 10 months and through the COVID19 pandemic, Biser has been working as a Geriatric Nursing Assistant at Homewood of Frederick, a residential living facility for senior citizens.
It’s been a tough few months, he said. Having all the protective gear on is like “being in a sauna for eight hours.” But Biser enjoys it and hopes to continue helping people.
On leaving for the East Coast and going to Nebraska, Biser said he’s been assured that even though the springs and winters are a little colder, the weather is practically the same and that he’s excited to go out there and continue shooting.
