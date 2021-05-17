Following changes in the state and county's COVID-19 restrictions, Frederick County Public Schools has announced changes to upcoming high school graduations.
All high school graduations will be held outdoors at each school's sports stadiums. Each graduating student will be permitted to bring four guests—an increase from the two guests previously announced.
According to an email from FCPS, the decision to increase the number of guests came after consultation with the Frederick County Health Department.
High schools will be sharing specifics on how each stadium will accommodate the increased number of guests, and FCPS has reiterated that parking will be limited at each school. The school system strongly encourages carpooling.
As of Monday, all graduates and attendees were still required to wear masks to the ceremonies. However, Brandon Oland, a spokesman for FCPS, said in a text message FCPS is consulting with local officials on the matter. An update on mask-wearing is expected later in the week.
A full schedule of FCPS graduations can be found at fcps.org/student-services/graduation-2021.
