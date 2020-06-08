Technology launched him through high school and now Chris Pondoc, 18, wants to continue studying it and using it to help the wider world.
The Frederick High School graduate, who will be attending Stanford University in the fall, began a start-up technology company called “Vita” after walking through downtown Frederick during his freshman year.
“I had seen just a bunch of help wanted signs for local businesses and nonprofits and I had recalled ... a lot of my friends were also searching for job opportunities,” Pondoc said. “And I realized that there was not really a platform out there that actually connected high school students specifically to jobs.”
This observation led to a website and a partnership with the Frederick Innovative Technology Center.
Pondoc says his start-up has helped countless high schoolers get connected with both work and volunteer opportunities, which is the most satisfying part.
“It was really rewarding at the end of the day...much of the satisfaction I received was not in terms of winning pitch competitions or trying to raise money, but in terms of actually connecting students to jobs,” he said.
Now as a graduate who is soon to move on to bigger things, Pondoc would like to use his experience with the startup and his interest in technology to help create opportunities for people.
“I read a lot of technology news and a lot of business news and it feels like a lot of the focus is on business to business commerce or raising venture capital rather than actually trying to solve problems that might already be pervasive in our community or our society,” he said.
He added that growing up in Frederick and attending one of the most diverse high schools in the county helped him realize how he can use his passions and talents to make a difference.
“I’m exposed not only to a lot of different cultures and a lot of different traditions but I’m also exposed to the problems that a lot of people face whether it is tied to ethnicity or to just socio-economic status,” Pondoc said. “Being in that type of community really opened my eyes more.”
As for Vita, Pondoc says he is thinking of passing it off to a younger student that can oversee and continue the mission.
Although he is excited to be graduating and attending his dream university, the past few months have been difficult knowing he would not get the traditional end of high school memories, when he spent so much of his four years sacrificing other moments.
“Throughout high school, I’ve had to skip football games or skip hanging out to focus on my college applications or study for the SATs, so that’s why it was a little bit harder for me losing a lot of those in-person memories,” Pondoc said.
The time away from school has provided the Frederick High graduate with opportunities for reflection though, which has made him realize the power of the friendships he’s made and how gratifying it is to say that he set out to achieve something and made it happen.
“Even if we lose those experiences, those relationships, I was able to reflect on how much they grew,” Pondoc said. “And something about being able to say wow I’m not only graduating but I’m headed to Palo Alto this fall, there’s just something about that.”
