Frederick High School was placed on a brief lockout Friday morning after school administration was alerted to a suspicious individual on campus.
According to a FindOutFirst email, the school was placed on lockout shortly after administrators were alerted at 11:23 a.m.
FCPS spokesman Brandon Oland said the suspicious person was not associated with Frederick High School. The person was removed from campus by the school resource officer, and the lockout was lifted at 11:32 a.m.
All normal school operations resumed, and school was dismissed at 12:30 p.m. per normal dismissal procedures, according to FCPS officials.
Why was the school dismissed?
