Reeds Retire
Buy Now

Carl and Linda Reed, who have been married for 51-and-a-half years and will soon retire from Frederick High School, where they have worked for many years.

 Staff photo by Bill Green

In a conference room inside of Frederick High School’s main office on a recent afternoon, Linda and Carl Reed recounted the many different ways their paths could have crossed — but didn’t — in the years leading up to their first date.

The two New Englanders attended the University of New Hampshire at around the same time. Later, when Linda’s best friend from college married Carl’s best friend, they were both at the wedding. Carl was the best man.

Follow Angela Roberts on Twitter: @24_angier

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription