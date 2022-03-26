A group of volunteers are hoping they can help the wooded areas in Baker Park flourish, though it might take some time for their efforts to truly blossom.
The volunteers, consisting mostly of members of Frederick High School's Eco Services Club, gathered Saturday near the school in a section of the park as they made their way through the underbrush to plant new trees.
Amy Connor Axline, a science teacher at the high school and the sponsor of the club, said Saturday’s planting is the latest step in a multi-part process for the club.
But what’s most remarkable about the club, according to Connor Axline, was that it was the students’ idea.
“They started the Eco Services Club, and the mission for the club was to do environmental service projects in the community,” she said. “And they didn’t know exactly what that would be, but they knew they should reach out to Baker Park."
"So, on their own, before I was even involved, the students reached out to the Friends of Baker Park,” she said.
Sophia Rowe, a senior at Frederick High School and the president of the club, said the group was born out of a late-night conversation in March 2020 with friends about ideas about how to get more involved at the school.
“We wanted to make a change at Frederick, and we decided to take the environmental route,” Rowe said. “Before we came here to this part of Baker Park, it was a mess.”
That mess, though, might not be exactly what you’re expecting. Rowe and Connor Axline said in addition to man-made trash, they remove plenty of invasive plant species from the forest, like honeysuckle bushes, grapevines and the infamously fast-growing kudzu.
“We’ve probably taken out several dumpster trucks full of vines out of this forest,” Connor Axline said.
When the club isn’t clearing out invasive plant species, they’re planting trees that do belong in the area, such as sycamores. Connor Axline said the trees being planted on Saturday were purchased with grant money, provided by Piedmont Environmental Education Foundation.
Since the club was initially formed, Connor Axline said the club has had several clean-up efforts at Baker Park, adding that the club was also in talks with other groups to help with clean-up elsewhere.
Peter Brehm and Ginny Brace, respectively the presidents of the Friends of Baker Park and the Friends of Waterford Park, were there on Saturday to help the student group with the clean-up and planting effort. The pair agreed projects like these are an important part of maintaining the ecological health of urban forest areas in Frederick.
“This group has been instrumental in helping us pull out invasive plants, and for this particular project, we’re planting native trees that will help reforest, and further forest, this particular piece of wood,” Brehm said. “These work projects are invaluable because it takes a lot of time and energy to tear out the bad stuff and plant the good stuff.”
According to Brehm, when Rowe contacted the Friends of Baker Park, he said he could hardly contain his excitement.
“When [she] contacted Friends of Baker Park and said, ‘We want to help,’ I just about fell out of my chair,” he said. “I’m just thrilled that this group has been so proactive.”
Connor Axline said it was Brace who helped the students learn to identify the various invasive species. Brace said it’s something she picked up since Friends of Waterford Park first started working with invasive plant species around 2005.
“I just spread whatever knowledge I can and when we don’t know what a plant is, there’s an app for that,” she said with a laugh. “We sometimes try to look them up. But that’s what this woods was waiting for; for somebody to come along and give it some TLC. And that’s what we’re doing.”
Rowe said she has a lot of pride for how much the project has grown since its inception.
“It feels awesome,” she said. “I feel kind of a sense of pride, knowing that we started this initiative at the school and it’s expanded throughout the Frederick community and it’s done so well."
"We’re just very happy to see how our projects have flourished,” she said.
Connor Axline took a moment to tell Rowe how proud she was of her, especially since the club was one of the few able to operate during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, due to its outdoor nature.
“When you created this, I don’t know if you realized this, but you gave the students that are in this club the opportunity to have so many firsts in the time of COVID,” she said to the student.
After a successful planting session on Saturday, the group already has plans to meet next week to uproot some of the honeysuckle growing in the woods. Connor Axline said it will likely take years to fully remove all the invasive species from the wooded area.
