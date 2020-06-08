Throughout her life, Skyler Moats, 17, wondered many times if she would make it to her high school graduation.
In fifth grade, while living in West Virginia, Moats was diagnosed with renal kidney failure and chronic kidney disease. Her kidneys were deteriorating, and to this day doctors still don’t know why.
A few years later after going through some familial issues, Moats and her two sisters moved in with their grandparents. Soon afterward, her grandmother who Moats affectionally calls “Mamaw” was diagnosed with stage four ovarian cancer.
Moats’ kidney disease had also progressed to the point that she needed to begin dialysis and receive a kidney transplant. So as her grandmother began receiving chemotherapy Moats began looking for a donor.
A half hour before Moats was set to attend her first dialysis appointment during her freshman year of high school, she got a phone call which she says began her “miracle story”.
The Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh had called her to say they had found a donor match.
“My search for a kidney hadn’t been going that well...you know you’re always just waiting for a call,” Moats said.
Three days later she was hundreds of miles away from her West Virginia home receiving a new kidney. The post-recovery wasn’t smooth sailing however, Moates said.
The kidney she received took months to “wake up” and begin working, a time period during which Moats was very sick. She got pneumonia and had to receive two blood transfusions.
She stayed in Pittsburgh during this time to recover and while she was in the hospital her grandmother went into cardiac arrest while driving and passed away.
“That’s when life really kind of changed for me,” Moats said.
Eventually her new kidney began working and she and her sisters moved in with relatives in Frederick, where Moats began attending Frederick High School during her sophomore year.
She hasn’t been back to the hospital with any issues since March of 2018.
Making it to her senior year graduation is wonderful, she said.
“I’ve always tried to strive because being in the hospital for so long, there’s a lot of times when you can’t do your school work and you get behind, it’s really hard,” Moats said. “I worked really hard on trying to manage my grades.”
She plans to attend Frederick Community College in the fall and major in something that allows her to be creative.
The last two years at Frederick High have been some of the best, Moats said, she’s made lifelong friends and met new people from so many diverse backgrounds. She’s going to miss it.
It’s hard to celebrate such a joyous day without her “Mamaw” by her side, but Moats said she knows she is watching.
“A lot of the thanks does go to her and I know she’s smiling at me from above and I know she’s really proud of me,” Moats said.
