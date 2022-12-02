School Resource Officers recovered a BB gun from a student at TJ High School on Wednesday, according to an email message from the principal.
Principal Tracey Kibler wrote in a FindOutFirst message on Wednesday afternoon that a parent had reported “an image on social media of a student holding what appeared to be a firearm.”
