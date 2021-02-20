As a group of adults and young people turned one corner in their invisible path, sunlight hit their backs and cast long shadows on the salt-covered blacktop.
The group's gait couldn't be called a power walk — though the early hour and below freezing temps certainly would have warranted a speedy stroll. They weren't dragging their feet, either. Their steps seemed measured, purposeful.
For nearly 30 minutes, they walked silently around a parking lot at Governor Thomas Johnson High School, praying. Wind whipped what little skin wasn't covered by masks or winter clothes.
This act is called the Jericho Walk, a meditative-like worship that's been occurring at various Frederick County high schools once a month for a year now — with the exception of a few months in the spring when the COVID-19 pandemic began and participants walked on their own.
Roughly 17 people gathered at TJ Saturday morning, walking spaced out in pairs or alone. Frederick County Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) and the Frederick chapter of Moms In Prayer organized the walk with the support of other local Christian groups.
"I look forward to this. It is the highlight of my month," said Samantha Baker, a parent and one of the organizers. She said she feels mentally stronger afterward.
Frederick County residents learned of Jericho Walks being held in Montgomery County and wanted to start one here, she said. The next walk is scheduled for March 20, 8 a.m. at Urbana High School. Information about upcoming walks is online at frederickfca.org. All are welcome.
As they walk, participants are encouraged to focus on a specific prayer for each lap. A small card spells out suggested prayers. Three laps are devoted to teachers and coaches, students and families, plus administrators and other staff. The Jericho Walk started before COVID-19 touched down in Frederick County, Baker said, but the pandemic certainly gives them another reason to pray.
When the seven laps were complete, walkers didn't rush back to their warm cars. They formed a circle and were invited to reflect or share a prayer. A few spoke up. Others stayed silent. Either choice was accepted.
Many of the young people present spoke of stress, anxiety and depression among students. They prayed for strength and relief.
Others shared gratitude for the support of those gathered.
"I really like the fellowship and seeing all these people," said Urbana senior Amelia Wiley, who is part of her school's FCA.
Angela Hudson, who leads the local Moms In Prayer group, shared the meaning she found in the elements that day. Though times may be tough right now, she said things change, like the wind.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.