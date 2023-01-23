Several people during a town hall meeting Monday called on the Frederick County government to improve senior services and expand housing options for people experiencing homelessness.
The resources that the Frederick County Senior Services Division offers and the various programs at senior centers available to older people in the county — including dance and exercise classes, day trips and various other gatherings — helped Frederick resident Mary Anne Williams find a new community after retiring.
"The Frederick County Senior Services Division creates an important link for our aging population. The opportunities for health, fitness, community and connection cannot be replaced," Williams said during the meeting, held in the Gov. Thomas Johnson High School cafeteria.
She said she "strongly" urged the county to fully fund the Senior Services Division's request for the next budget, which will fund the county for Fiscal Year 2024, beginning July 1.
Frederick County Executive Jessica Fitzwater, D, is hosting a town hall meeting about the county’s next budget in each of the five County Council districts. Thursday’s meeting was in District 4, which covers the eastern half of Frederick.
Barbara Angleberger, a member of the Frederick County Senior Services Advisory Board, said during the meeting that the Senior Services Division has seen an increase in demand for information and services, especially during the last three years.
Angleberger said the county should consider including in the budget funding for new positions in the Senior Services Division.
"As you work to finalize the budget, please remember that the county's 60,000-plus seniors are counting on your support," Angleberger said to the county officials seated at the front of the room, including Fitzwater and County Council members Kavonté Duckett, Brad Young and Renee Knapp.
A "fiscal assistant" would support the lone staff member who oversees the division's finances and manages the division's more than 50 grants, Angleberger said. An "administrative specialist" would help answer or return the roughly 1,200 phone calls — typically about housing, nutrition, health care or another need — that the division receives each month.
The division has two ombudsmen who serve as advocates for residents in long-term care facilities. Increasing the part-time position to full-time would help the ombudsmen better serve the county's nursing homes and assisted-living facilities, which house a total of 2,000 beds, Angleberger said.
"This is just an insurmountable task for anyone to try and undertake," she said of the responsibilities of the ombudsmen.
Ann Ryan, the director of family services for the Housing Authority of the City of Frederick, said the county must increase low-cost housing options in the county.
"People can't get out of homelessness into public housing. People can't get out of public housing into market-rate rentals," Ryan said.
But, Ryan said she is confident that, with the new administrations at the county and state levels, eradicating homelessness is within reach.
"We can make Frederick County a place where there is no homelessness," she said.
Fitzwater is expected to present her proposed budget to the County Council in April.
The council is scheduled to vote whether to adopt her proposed budget by May 31.
The next town hall meeting about the county’s budget is scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday at Waverley Elementary School in Frederick. The meeting will be in District 3, which covers the western half of Frederick.
