District 4 budget meeting
Mary Anne Williams speaks during a town hall meeting about the county's next budget Thursday at Gov. Thomas Johnson High School in Frederick.

 Staff photo by Jack Hogan

Several people during a town hall meeting Monday called on the Frederick County government to improve senior services and expand housing options for people experiencing homelessness.

The resources that the Frederick County Senior Services Division offers and the various programs at senior centers available to older people in the county — including dance and exercise classes, day trips and various other gatherings — helped Frederick resident Mary Anne Williams find a new community after retiring. 

