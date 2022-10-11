FCSO Vehicles at TJ
Frederick County Sheriff’s Office vehicles were parked in front of Gov. Thomas Johnson High School on Friday.

 Staff photo by Katina Zentz

An incident involving a knife at Gov. Thomas Johnson High School last week was not an attempted stabbing, authorities said this week.

The Frederick County Sheriff's Office wrote in a Facebook and Twitter post Friday afternoon that there was a heavy police presence at the school because "a student tried to stab multiple students in the cafeteria, but was unsuccessful."

