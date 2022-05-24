On graduation day, Aubrey Beale received her diploma as part of the 60th class of Linganore High School.
In the crowd was her grandmother, Linda Beale, who graduated from the first class.
“She’s excited,” the younger Beale said before commencement, held at Mount St. Mary's University on Tuesday. “She just loves the atmosphere of Linganore.”
Medals representing Aubrey's accomplishments clanged around her neck as she lined up with her classmates. She participated in cheer, lacrosse, bocce ball and FFA. Her grandmother always cheered her on from the sidelines at sporting events, and graduation was no different.
Aubrey will continue playing lacrosse at Bridgewater College in Virginia, but struggled to picture herself as anything but a Lancer.
“Being a quote un-quote ‘Lancer’ is what I’m going to miss the most,” she said.
In college, she will study secondary education. She wants to return to Linganore to teach and coach.
Another student athlete heading to Bridgewater stood at the end of a long line of caps and gowns.
Tyler Willett played center on the football team and was captain. In college, he will study history and political science, and continue his football career.
During his junior year, Willett and his teammates played a four-week season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was difficult, but he credited coach Rick Conner for pulling them through it.
“He makes the adults we’re turning into today,” Willett said as he walked toward Knott Arena.
The sound of "Pomp and Circumstance" filled the room, the band's volume rivaled by the cheers of loved ones. Families stood and waved enthusiastically as they spotted their graduates enter the room.
In her opening remarks, Principal Cynthia Hanlon asked students entering the military to stand and be recognized. Friends Lyra Garrett and Jaelyn Bruyneel were among those who will serve their country.
The girls became friends during their senior year in the women's strength and conditioning class after Bruyneel moved to the area from Florida.
Garrett is bound for the U.S. Coast Guard Academy in Connecticut. Bruyneel, who comes from a military family, is enlisting in the Air Force.
Asked if they'll see each other much in the near future, the girls shook their heads back and forth.
"I hope we'll keep in touch," Bruyneel said.
"We're happy for each other," but also sad, Garrett said.
Garrett participated in the Naval Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps in high school. Bruyneel was big into art.
"She's so talented," Garrett said. "And she's wicked smart."
They were among 335 seniors honored Tuesday.
Student speaker Kaelyn Diaz reminded her peers of the privilege they had to walk across the graduation stage, attend pep rallies or hug a grandparent.
"We're finally here today, united," Diaz said.
She said some students are heading to college and some to work, while others search for their path. Diaz encouraged graduates to be kind to each other, no matter what.
"There is no wrong answer for our future," she said.
Hanlon lauded the students for persevering through the pandemic, when their skills were put to the test like never before.
She presented a special award to a student and teacher who exemplify the values of the school. Teacher Jessica Baker and graduating senior Matthew Coffey received the Golden Lance Awards.
Addressing the Class of 2022, Hanlon reminded the soon-to-be graduates they will always have people rooting for them, wherever they go.
"You have the skills and knowledge you need to be successful in your chosen paths and the Linganore community is behind you, cheering you on," Hanlon said. "We can't wait to see what you accomplish."
