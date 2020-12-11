Linganore High School has had an outbreak of COVID-19 as determined by the Maryland Department of Health.
According to a Find Out First email sent to the school community on Friday, two people who work in close proximity at the school have tested positive for the virus.
The Maryland Department of Health defines a classroom or cohort outbreak as at least two confirmed cases among students, teachers and/or staff within a 14-day period and that are epidemiological linked but not household-contacts.
According to the email, contact tracing was conducted at the school in collaboration with the Frederick County Health Department, and any close contacts of the people who tested positive were contacted and advised to quarantine at home, monitor their symptoms and consult their health care provider.
In the email, FCPS stated it believes the risk of exposure to others is low but that they are sharing the information out of caution.
Despite the confirmed cases, small-group instruction will continue at the school.
Frederick County reported 137 new cases of coronavirus Friday and one new death related to the virus. Altogether, the county has seen 8,363 cases and 148 deaths.
(2) comments
Not unexpected. Get a clue that schools should not open.
Right again Greg F 👍
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.