Students at Linganore High School went home early Thursday after the building's air conditioning failed.
In an email sent to parents shortly before 9 a.m., school leaders wrote that maintenance staff would continue working on the air conditioning system.
My science teacher in Howard County Md. told us we would freeze in the winter, and roast in the summer. this was in the 1960's. We had windows which we opened. Perhaps windows would be a good idea? Thank you, Mr. Bart Norman!
Grumpy old man:
"When I was a boy, going to school in MoCo and Carroll County, we didn't have no stinkin' air conditioning..."
Seriously, we didn't. I recall running between classes at Sykesville Middle to get the seat in front of the (one) fan.
As I recall, South Carroll got A/C in the 9th grade wing (only) right after I went into 10th grade.
School was never canceled due to heat.
In Louisiana, I went from 1st to 12th grade with no AC at school or at home. Then through 4 years of college with no AC in dorm. I had an oscilating fan on my desk in my college dorm. Actually, there was not much AC anywhere at that time. I remember most stores having ceiling fans. We didn't even have ceiling fans at school. I don't recall feeling hot except a few times on athletic fields. I don't recall any sports activities being cancelled due to heat, and it was hot in LA.
I'll just go ahead and say it Wran, kids these days are SOFT! [cool]
We had A/C at home in MoCo in the 1960s and early '70s. Still, we played outside all day long. Coming inside felt like walking into a cooler.
Then we moved to an old log cabin in Carroll County that was built in 1724. Needless to say, no A/C. That was a switch. I recall making a "tent" with the bed sheet -- I attached it to a box fan at one end and had an 'exhaust' opening at the other. That worked well.
In Iowa I was sent home one hot May day to change my clothes because I had worn shorts instead of a skirt or dungarees.
Dress codes often make no sense.
I expect better from Iowans though.
