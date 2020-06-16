While Annushka Aliev was growing up, she often wondered why the villains in television shows or movies were always made out to be Russians.
“Growing up in the US, a lot of people would say negative things about Russian and Russians,” Aliev said. “This was quite confusing and frustrating to me as a kid because I knew that Russian people weren’t the aggressive, primitive people they are made out to be here.”
Aliev's father grew up in Russia and her mother is from South Africa. She says this contrasting view helped her gain perspective about the world as a whole.
“I definitely saw the importance of seeing things from both sides and making sure to understand both perspectives,” she said.
Aliev graduated from Middletown High School this year and plans to attend University of Maryland in the fall. She ran track and cross country, was a member of multiple National Honors Societies and other clubs such as the Physics Olympics and Key Club – a volunteer organization for students.
At University of Maryland, Aliev plans to double-major in environmental engineering and ecology and evolution with a possible minor in business or French.
One day she hopes to become either a big cat conservationist or work to make clean water resources more available to people who need it.
She also wants to play a role in saving the planet from the damages of climate change.
“I see how quickly things are changing now...I think [climate change] is something that seriously needs to be addressed,” Aliev said. “I want to play some role in helping save the earth so that kids many years from now can experience the same joys that I did playing outside.”
She said her love for the environment comes from the way she grew up and from her parents.
“As a kid I was just always outside. I didn’t have video games and stuff when I was little...and I had so much fun,” Aliev said.
She feels that her unique background has helped her excel through un-traditional ways. Aliev recalled how her father would help her with math homework but would teach her different methods of solving a problem, which he had learned growing up in Russia.
“He would show me all these different ways and I would get so mad at him because I was like 'no, no that’s not the way we were taught in school,'” Aliev said. “But now after I finished all my math in high school, I realized that by showing me all those different ways I understood why the problem worked, not just how to do it.”
As Aliev plans to leave for college, she said she is excited for the transition into adulthood and hopes to continue exploring her heritage and connecting with others over it. Most importantly, she wants to break the stereotype that Russians in the US have been labeled with.
“The Russian friends and family I have met have been some of the most warm and inclusive people,” Aliev said. “I wish more people could see and understand that instead of making assumptions about a country’s people based on the country’s leader and actions.
"I mean come on, look at America right now.”
Congratulations Nush! You will go far! [thumbup]
