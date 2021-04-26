Middletown High School art teacher Donna Lehman has been named the recipient of the 2021 Charles E. Tressler Distinguished Teacher Award, according to a Frederick County Public Schools news release.
The award is given annually by Hood College to a FCPS teacher who has made a significant impact on students.
Lehman, who has been an art teacher at Middletown High since 1998, was nominated by Middletown High Principal Bernard Quesada.
“Donna’s work ethic and her uncompromising moral and high standards are both rare and refreshing,” Quesada said. “My admiration and respect for her both personally and professionally is unequalled.”
Lehman is the adviser to Middletown High’s photography club in addition to the school’s National Honor Society chapter, which she founded in 2003.
A graduate of Shepherd University in Shepherdstown, West Virginia, Lehman also holds a Master of Liberal Arts degree from McDaniel College in Westminster, according to FCPS.
The award’s namesake taught early childhood education at Hood College from 1964 to 1990. The late Samuel Eig of Gaithersburg established the award. Each year, former and current students, teachers, parents, support staff, community members, administrators and supervisors are encouraged to nominate teachers of their choice.
Hood College tentatively plans to honor Lehman at its master’s degree reception on May 14, according to the FCPS website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.