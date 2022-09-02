MIDDLETOWN — Middletown football entered the 2022 season with a simple gameplan: Give the ball to Carson Smith as much as possible.
MIDDLETOWN — Middletown football entered the 2022 season with a simple gameplan: Give the ball to Carson Smith as much as possible.
One game in, and the Knights followed that plan to the letter.
Smith rushed for five first-half touchdowns in Middletown’s season opener Friday night, helping the host team trounce Tuscarora 48-0. The senior tied his single-game touchdown high with those scores.
“We picked it up, just started doing our thing,” Smith said. “O-line did great, everybody else did great, and we just as a unit did our job and kicked some butt.”
He had a fairly smooth time in the backfield, as Middletown's offensive line overwhelmed Tuscarora's front seven. Smith then made the rest of the space by outrunning the remaining defenders.
His five scores came on 13 carries, the longest being a 22-yard scamper that helped set up a 3-yard touchdown late in the second quarter. Smith had five runs of at least 10 yards, totaling 114 yards on the ground.
“He’s got guys up front working hard, and his job should be easy,” Middletown coach Collin Delauter said.
It was, and it helped that the Knights (1-0) started all but one of their scoring possessions at midfield or closer, making those offensive trips brief and efficient.
Though Smith received a well-earned second half off, Middletown’s other backs showed they can be just as impactful as their lead performer.
Sophomore Joseph Frizzell, who took the bulk of the remaining carries, flashed speed and agility as he burst through the line. The “Mormon Machine,” as his teammates call him, had a trio of 10-plus-yard runs, including a 16-yard sprint that served as his first varsity touchdown and gave the Knights a running clock in the third quarter.
“I was just looking off in the distance like, ‘Wow, that just happened.’ I was hype, I didn’t really know what to think,” Frizzell said.
He totaled 71 yards before ceding the field to David Knox, who scored a late touchdown and had 32 yards on eight carries. Fullback Luke Humble also had 43 yards on five rushes.
“We’ve known [about our depth], and I guess this is just kind of the proving ground,” Delauter said.
It took pressure off senior quarterback Cam Baker, who completed four passes for 56 yards in his debut as a varsity starter. Delauter said he was impressed with how Baker managed the contest.
But the Knights’ defense was just as impressive as their efficient offense, holding Tuscarora to negative yardage. They manhandled the Titans’ offensive line, giving their option offense little room to maneuver.
Tuscarora’s biggest play came late in the first half, when receiver Alex Cofield pulled down a 33-yard pass from quarterback Cole Gormont to give the Titans (0-1) their only first down of the game.
Otherwise, they had little success.
“When the D-line does their job and puts pressure, it makes my life really easy and laid back,” Smith, also a linebacker, said. “There’s a doughnut on that board, so we’re getting doughnuts Monday. We get stickers. It’s great. No up-downs either.”
It’s a deserved incentive given Middletown’s performance and Smith’s contributions on both sides of the ball.
His running play, as usual, stuck out, and he opened the 2022 campaign with a statement performance. It’s all part of the Knights’ gameplan.
“I love watching Carson work,” Frizzell said. “It was fun.”
