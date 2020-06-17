For many, visiting museums is a fun activity to do on the weekends or while traveling.
But for Elena Johnston, her love for the treasured buildings filled with artifacts goes deeper, and she hopes to spend the rest of her life within their halls.
Johnston graduated from Oakdale High School and was part of the dual enrollment program with Frederick Community College. She graduated with 41 college credits and plans to attend Loyola University Maryland in the fall where she will study comparative literature and art history with a focus on museum studies.
She said museum studies encompasses everything that happens in a museum from curation to exhibit design and programming.
The Oakdale High graduate said she grew up in an artsy household and began to appreciate art at a young age. She visited museums often and interned with the Frederick Book Arts Center.
“Museums, in general, are just such a calming place to me,” she said.
Johnston hopes to work with museum education departments and help organize trips and activities for students of all ages.
“I love how you can use museums as a supplement to regular school. I think real-world education is really important,” Johnston said.
She would also like to work in curation which would allow her to access her creative side with visual art.
Johnston was supposed to go to France this summer where she was hoping to visit the Palace of Versailles and the Louvre Museum where the famous painting of the Mona Lisa is housed. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, her trip was canceled.
Two of her favorite museums here in the United States are the National Gallery of Art located in Washington, DC, and the American Visionary Art Museum located in Baltimore. She said working for either those institutions would be an “absolute dream.”
“Both of those have a very broad focus and the American Visionary Museum, in particular, focuses on artists that are sometimes less well-known and really taps into the cultural part of art which I think is very important,” Johnston said.
In the future, Johnston hopes she can help people realize how community-based museums are, which in turn will increase patrons.
“It’s not just a place to go and look and art. There’s a lot of opportunities in museums...and it really takes a lot of people to make the museum run smoothly,” Johnston said. “I think sometimes people think ‘oh it’s just art’ but in reality, there’s a lot to it and I think culturally we really need that because it really brings people together.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.