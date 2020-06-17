Hannah McDonald hopes to one day keep her country safe through analysis and investigation.
McDonald graduated from Oakdale High School and plans to attend George Mason University in the fall.
She wants to major in homeland security with a focus on counterterrorism. She hopes to one day work as a counterterrorism analyst and focus on the psychological and sociological aspects of terrorist groups.
“I’ve always found investigation interesting. I've always enjoyed the challenge of trying to put pieces of the puzzle together and try and figure things out,” McDonald said. “I want to study more of the leadership motives and intentions behind terrorism and terroristic groups.”
Besides the serious career path she one day hopes to pursue, McDonald also plans to join the equestrian team at George Mason.
McDonald has been riding for 13 years and was a member on the Oakdale High equestrian team along with about 15 other students.
She fell in love with horseback-riding after participating in a summer camp as a child.
Her favorite thing about riding is connecting with the horses.
“Just being with the horses and getting to kind of grow, and learn, and develop and having conversations with both the horse and the trainer,” McDonald said.
The Oakdale High equestrian team, although unknown to many, has seen success McDonald said. They recently placed second at a competition held by the Inter-School Horse Show Series (ISHS) which is the official horse show series for Maryland, D.C., and Virginia middle and high school equestrians and equestrian teams.
Oakdale High was the only public school to participate.
For the next few months before she heads to George Mason, McDonald plans on taking some summer classes with the school to get a jump-start on her education and spend time with loved ones.
She will miss her friends, McDonald said, and is upset her senior year ended the way it did but added that she is trying to make the most of it and look on the bright-side.
“The whole class of 2020 definitely made the best of it,” McDonald said. “The memories are going to last a lifetime.”
