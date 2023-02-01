The Baltimore Ravens announced Wednesday that the organization will provide funding for the creation of girls' flag football programs at 10 Frederick County high schools, with an inaugural pilot program kicking off in fall 2023.
The teams will play competitively in a schedule that mirrors those of other fall sports facilitated by Frederick County Public Schools, according to a Baltimore Ravens press release, and the funding will cover uniform and program costs for three years.
This interscholastic girls' flag football league is the first in Maryland, according to Kevin Kendro, FCPS supervisor of athletics and extracurricular activities, and was announced on National Girls and Women in Sports Day.
"We are very grateful for the Ravens' support and commitment, and we hope to pave the way for future participation throughout the state," Kendro said in a statement.
Each team's uniform and athletic accessories will be uniquely designed and produced by Baltimore-based Under Armour, according to the press release.
"The Ravens have always been passionate about supporting opportunities to play football," said Ravens senior vice president of marketing Brad Downs in a statement, "so this initiative to expand participation to high school female student-athletes is one we look forward to continuing throughout Maryland for years to come."
Frederick County Parks and Recreation launched a separate girls' flag football program in 2022, which was believed to be Maryland’s first organized all-girls youth flag football league, The Frederick News-Post previously reported.
The rec league's organizers said that they hoped the program would serve as a springboard for getting the sport into high school athletics across the state, with an eventual goal of reaching varsity status.
This is a breaking news alert. Check back for updates.
