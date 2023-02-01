Girls Flag Football
Morgan Sherwood hands off to Ava Donaldson a youth league flag football game at Urbana District Park in 2020.

 Staff file photo by Bill Green

The Baltimore Ravens announced Wednesday that the organization will provide funding for the creation of girls' flag football programs at 10 Frederick County high schools, with an inaugural pilot program kicking off in fall 2023.

The teams will play competitively in a schedule that mirrors those of other fall sports facilitated by Frederick County Public Schools, according to a Baltimore Ravens press release, and the funding will cover uniform and program costs for three years.

