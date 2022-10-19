Frederick County Public Schools students in 10th and 11th grade can apply until Nov. 4 to be the student member of the Frederick County Board of Education.
Lucas Tessarollo, a Gov. Thomas Johnson High School senior, is the current student member. The next one will begin in that position in July.
The student member doesn't vote, but is responsible for representing a student's perspective on the board. The student communicates with other board members about student priorities and communicates with students about the board's decisions.
A selection panel including the Frederick County Association of Student Councils board and Student Government Association advisors will review applications and narrow the field to five candidates by Nov. 11. Candidates will present speeches at the Dec. 8 FCASC General Assembly, and participate in a town hall meeting in January.
Online voting will occur throughout January. Voting will determine who the school’s SGA representatives support in a February General Assembly. Student enrollment determines a school’s number of representative delegates.
Follow Jillian Atelsek on Twitter: @jillian_atelsek
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.