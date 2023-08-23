First Day of School Dismissal
Students board a bus for school dismissal at Orchard Grove Elementary School on Wednesday, the first day of school for Frederick County Public Schools.

 Staff photo by Katina Zentz

The hallways of Tuscarora High School were crowded and noisy by 7 a.m. Wednesday morning. Outside, administrators directed traffic and spoke urgently into walkie-talkies while students laughed and mingled on their way into the building.

The same scene played out at more than 60 schools around the county on Wednesday, the first day of the academic year for Frederick County Public Schools. From Catoctin to Brunswick and from Middletown to Walkersville, summer break officially ended for more than 46,000 children.

First day of school
Mohammed Choudhury, the Maryland state superintendent of schools, speaks with a student while visiting a class at Ballenger Creek Middle School on Wednesday, the first day of school.

(5) comments

LuvFrederick

" In a math classroom, students filled out a get-to-know-you worksheet by writing down numbers that were significant to them, like the number of pets or siblings they have." This is a Middle School Math Class assignment? Boy, times have changed.

richardlyons

Thank you to all FCPS employees for the fine work you do!

LizardS

Where's the news about the police-involved incident at Thomas Johnson High School?

FrederickFan

Very cool that the state superintendent showed up in Frederick for the first day of school.

Plumbum
Plumbum

Ridiculous. Way too early to return.

