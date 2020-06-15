Owen Sullivan, 19, has always liked working with equipment and machinery. Since he was a child, Sullivan was always interested in “anything that moves” and now, he’s made that into his life’s path.
Sullivan, a recent graduate from Tuscarora High School, is currently working as at a heavy equipment parts shop in Myersville after finishing an apprenticeship there. Sullivan works in the new equipment prep department.
“We get new machines and heavy equipment that come in on the trucks and unload them. We pretty much go through them and check everything out...and prep it for the customer to come pick it up and use it.”
His dream job is to become a heavy equipment mechanic and work on things like tractors and other big construction equipment.
This is the second apprenticeship he’s had since beginning the Automotive Service Technology Program at the Frederick County Public Schools Career and Technology Center (CTC).
He also completed the Welding Agricultural & Comm. Metals Tech program.
Sullivan said the apprenticeship route is typical for those interested in the field.
He is interested in college or trade school at some point but for now wants to continue working in Myersville in order to gain experience and move up through the ranks.
His favorite part about working with heavy equipment is the feeling of accomplishment he gets after finishing a project.
“I find it really satisfying to bring something in that is not working and to actually watch it go out the door fixed and ready to go back to work,” Sullivan said.
When asked what he has learned through his apprenticeships that he wasn’t able to learn in the classroom, Sullivan said he’s understood how loyalty to one’s employer can pay off in the long run.
He said he will miss his days at CTC but at the end of the day he is glad to be starting this new chapter of his life.
“I’m going to miss CTC very much. It’s great to be surrounded by people that have a common interest,” Sullivan said. “I’m happy to be done with high school. I mean high school is great but I was ready to move on and start new things.”
(1) comment
You go! Your job is very important. Don't you forget that. It takes a lot of knowledge to do the work for the field you are entering into. You can go wherever you want to!
