Tuscarora seniors get socially-distant, outdoor graduation planned by parents

Restrictions on large public gatherings forced Frederick County Public Schools to hold virtual high school graduations this year, leaving seniors without the traditional stage walk and joyous ceremony.
The seniors of Tuscarora High School, however, got a little pomp and circumstance through some caring parents and community members, who organized a bit of an underground graduation event in the parking lot at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.
About 150 students showed up to the event Thursday morning which had been kept a secret until approximately 12 hours before it was scheduled to take place.
Elizabeth LeBlanc, a parent of a Tuscarora High senior, served as the lead organizer of the event. She said when the announcement was made that schools were to be closed for the remainder of the school year she and other parents began planning an alternate graduation ceremony.
In about two weeks it came together. One parent offered up a trailer to be used as a stage, another built sets of stairs to be used with the trailer, others organized the student’s information, and figured out how the event would flow.
“Everything was done with social distancing in mind,” LeBlanc said.
Chairs for the graduates were spaced eight to nine feet apart in the parking lot and family members stayed in groups and tried to distanced themselves from others in the audience.
Everyone was encouraged to wear masks.
Jade Zicuña spoke at the ceremony. The graduate served as the student body president of Tuscarora High and as vice president of the school’s Parent Student Teacher Association.
She had a graduation speech written months ago and said she knows she and her classmates worked really hard to get to this moment.
“It’s just really rewarding to be able to walk the stage,” she said.
Gabe Bason, another graduate, agreed.
“It was nice of them to throw it because we didn’t even think we were going to have a graduation...the parents really cared and they spent their time to make sure we had this day to walk,” Bason said.
Board of Education President Brad Young attended the ceremony and led the turn of the tassel for the students.
“This is my 10th year on the Board of Education ... I’ve been to more than 370 graduations. None have been like this. This is awesome,” he said.
The event didn’t come without some controversy though.
Shortly before the ceremony was set to begin, the Frederick Police Department was called in to respond to the gathering.
Capt. Dwight Sommers, the deputy chief of police for Frederick, said the gathering was handled as a trespassing issue since the parking lot is owned by the stadium and considered private property.
General Manager of the Frederick Keys, Dave Ziedelis, said no one involved with the Tuscarora High gathering contacted him to gain permission to use the parking lot, although he had received calls from other school groups asking to use the stadium.
“I’ve been reached out to by several high schools about doing a graduation inside the stadium but not in the parking lot,” Zeidelis said. “We’ve been following very closely Gov. Hogan’s reopening plan as well our County Executive Jan Gardner’s information...and in our communications and discussions large gatherings are not allowed as of yet...so it’s not possible to do these events.”
LeBlanc said she had not thought to contact the Keys because she and others were under the impression that the parking lot was public, city property.
She also said that she and others involved in the planning had been advised not to ask any organization for permission as it might lead to the event being shut down.
“We were told if you ask permission everyone will have to turn you down so we as a community decided not to ask for permission,” LeBlanc said.
Once police were called, Sommers said a short conversation between officers, Ziedelis, and the event organizers, quickly resolved the issue and the event was allowed to continue.
“No arrests were made, no enforcement action was required,” Sommers said.
When asked why the event was allowed to continue despite the trespassing issue and the fact that the event exceeded the maximum for the governor’s executive order regarding COVID-19, Ziedelis said once he arrived at the stadium everyone was already assembled and reiterated that he had never granted permission.
Sommers said police did not pursue enforcement under violation of the governor’s order because all participants remained socially distant in their own vehicles. However, parents and graduates sat in lawn chairs throughout the parking lot. The graduates were socially distant during the ceremony, but some families were not.
The 10-person restriction was the main reason that led to the location of the event being kept a secret until 9 p.m. Wednesday night, LeBlanc said.
“We kept the location secret because two weeks ago we tried to do a car parade and someone called the police. So, we kept the location a secret because we didn’t want anybody to actually screw this up,” LeBlanc said.
According to Sommers, parades are technically prohibited, but most parents or student-organized processions don’t qualify as parades as they do not require any participation from police and do not disrupt the normal flow of traffic.
”If they follow the rules of the road, it’s not a parade,, [but] if we have to stop traffic or modify the passage of traffic or anything like that, then it becomes a parade,” he said.
Zicuña said at first she had been concerned about the safety of the event.
“I obviously wanted to make sure that everyone was safe...because I think people are losing sight of the fact that we’re still in quarantine,” Zicuña said. “I told [LeBlanc] that if I did not feel like everything was safe enough for myself and for my loved ones I will not be showing up...but I saw people wearing masks, I saw people standing away from each other...so I stayed.”
Bason said he also felt the event was safe but added that his grandparents did not attend out of fear of getting sick.
When asked if she and other organizers feel like they may have put people in danger with such a large gathering LeBlanc said no and that she doubts anyone would contract the virus from attending the gathering.
“I didn’t put anybody in any more danger than walking into Walmart wearing a mask or going to a local park,” she said.
Young said he did not know how many people were going to be there before showing up. He said he has attended many senior events he’s been invited to over the past month.
“I’m not encouraging anybody to do anything but...I’m trying to go to every event that honors our seniors that I’m invited to,” Young said. “You look around, there’s thousands of events going on...I certainly encourage people to be safe but ultimately in the end people make their choices.”
School Superintendent Terry Alban did not provide any specific thoughts on the Tuscarora event when asked.
“Frederick County Public Schools explored a variety of options for graduation ceremonies. We did virtual graduation ceremonies with individual walks across the stage because that was the option that complied with the Governor’s Executive Orders and guidance provided by the Frederick County Health Department,” Alban said in an email.
Despite the controversy, LeBlanc and students praised the event.
“There were parents and kids that were crying...we tried to do it the right way with the limitations that we had in place,” LeBlanc said. “At the end of the day our kids got their moment and our community is stronger for it.”
Zicuña agreed.
“I’m just looking on the brighter side of things. We can say that we graduated during a pandemic and that truly the community was here for us,” she said.
Reporter Jeremy Arias contributed to this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.