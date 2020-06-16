Hannah Bray might seem to be a lot more versed in the issues of American politics than her fellow Class of 2020 graduates. In fact, one could make the argument that Bray has more knowledge of the country’s governmental system than many of her fellow citizens.
She’s been reading and researching, viewing and listening to documentaries, political commentators, and journalists for years. This intake of knowledge, she said is what opened her eyes to the various issues that plague the U.S. political system.
“There’s just a lot of things about this country that I find so unacceptable. That we have the wealth and the resources but they’re so mismanaged,” Bray said. “We need to find a way to use our wealth and resources to actually improve the general public’s lives.”
Bray wants to be the change she wishes to see in the world, which is why she is heading to University of Maryland (UMD) in the fall and majoring in government and politics with a minor in Spanish. She hopes to one day run for office.
Her biggest problems with the current system include the high level of science denial and the influence of big monetary donors.
“Getting money out of politics, it’s just really something that encompasses every single issue and every time I see something wrong I can always trace it back to somebody was paid to have an opinion that didn’t benefit their constituents but benefited them and whoever paid them,” Bray said.
Bray doesn’t know what office she wants to run for yet but knows she wants to fight for change.
The Urbana High School graduate moved to Frederick County from Illinois in the sixth grade. She is a member of multiple national honors societies and has been involved with Girl Scouts of the USA since first grade.
Her biggest hobby though — besides politics — is aerial dance.
Aerial dance is a sub-genre of modern dance that came about in the 1970s. Dancers perform choreography while attached to a ceiling apparatus. Bray said the most well-known version of aerial dance is done by circus performers such as in Cirque du Soleil.
Bray began dancing during her freshman year of high school. She specialized in lyra, or aerial hoop. She was motivated to try it after seeing a performance on YouTube.
“It’s something unique that I can do. It’s the only sport I’ve ever enjoyed,” Bray said. “It’s part creative and part athletic which is nice. And honestly, I cannot dance on the ground to save my life.”
With the pandemic, and her local dance studio being closed, it’s been hard for her to maintain her skill.
“If you don’t do aerial for a week then you’ve lost half of what you’ve got. If you don’t do aerial for two weeks you’ve lost the entirety of what skill you had. So, I’m basically just a potato right now. I have mental knowledge only,” Bray said.
She hopes to get back into it soon though and continue regaining and improving her skills in the future while she pursues her other dreams.
“I would hope to be the first circus-performing politician, that would be cool,” Bray said.
A real optimist to think it is possible to get money out of politics. How great it is to be young. Maybe she will succeed, does she have a plan? Sounds like a legislative issue. Better start writing that law now. How do you get rid of lobbyists? How do you stop money from under the table? How do you run campaigns without money?
