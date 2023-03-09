A couple of weeks after being named the new varsity football coach at Urbana High School, Dean Swink is this week’s guest on The Final Score podcast.
Swink chats with host Greg Swatek about why he wanted to be a head coach again after being away from such a position for more than a decade. He previously served as the head coach at Tuscarora High from 2009-11 and Walt Whitman prior to that. In the ensuing years, he was an assistant coach at both Damascus and Urbana, serving as the Hawks’ defensive line coach last season.
Swink talks about coaching NFL Draft prospect Bryan Bresee at both Urbana and Damascus. He discusses all of the nuances and added responsibilities that come along with his new job, his general disdain for social media and the overall vision he has for the Urbana football program.
Prior to that conversation, FNP sports writer Alexander Dacy joins Greg to talk about the sudden end to the winter sports season in Frederick County. They discuss about the half-court heave that sank the Urbana girls basketball team, a terrific effort by the often-overlooked Oakdale girls, the first blemish for the Frederick boys and a difficult circumstance that ended the season for the Walkersville boys.
The podcast is available at http://www.fnppodcasts.com and via iTunes, Google Play and other podcast apps.
What follows is an excerpt of the conversation between Swink and Swatek. It has been edited for clarity and space.
Swatek: What made you want to jump back into the fray here as a head coach?
Swink: During Christmas break, I was watching some video. I think it was Amazon Prime. They did the season behind the scenes with Deion Sanders at Jackson State, and all that he did. And it’s not at all what I thought. I expected him to be more about flash and bling. And he is much more about substance and character development and accountability and believing in yourself and work ethic. And it just inspired me. And I was hanging out with some friends, and I said, “That guy makes me want to be a head coach again,” not thinking that an opportunity was on the horizon. And then when the opportunity came, I said, you know, maybe there was a reason I was watching that video and thinking those thoughts. Then the opportunity presented itself and I went for it, and here we are.
Swatek: But it’s a big commitment. You’re no stranger to the Urbana High football program. You’re no stranger to being a head coach. So you know what goes into it and what it takes and how hard it is to win games. So was it just as simple as watching Deion on TV? What else went into this decision?
Swink: All the other opportunities where I was a head coach, I had school-aged children, and it was a big burden on the family and my wife. Now my kids are grown and out of the house. And my wife was like, “You need something to keep you out of trouble.” And, one of her best friends said that being the head coach keeps you on your toes, and it keeps you young, it keeps you in touch. And, all of us have things that we’re good at or were meant to be. They felt that that’s where I needed to be. And I didn’t necessarily believe them. But the more I thought about it, I was like, “Yeah, you’re right.” And so I thought, at this point in my life ... I would have more flexibility and more time to devote to it. And it is a big, big full-time commitment. If no one’s ever done it, yeah, spend a week with a head coach — and not even dealing in-season. Out of season, the work that goes into it [is significant], if you’re doing trying to do a good job.
Swatek: How fortunate are you that the Urbana job opened, because you were there? How long have you been the assistant coach there?
Swink: [I] just came back this past fall. So it was one year. I was [previously] an assistant under Dave Mencarini for three seasons [at UHS]. And it’s a great community. It’s a great school. When you’re looking for a job, you have certain criteria that you hope that [the school’s] boxes are checked — support from a community, feeder program. And we have a community that’s used to excellence. The other sports programs are excellent. Academics are excellent. The arts, the music, they’re all top notch. So it makes sense that they would want and support the building of a top-notch football program.
Swatek: You were working under Mencarini at Urbana. You stepped away probably for various reasons. What made you want to jump back in and as an assistant?
Swink: Well, honestly, I’m really good friends with Eric Wallich, who was the head coach at Damascus, and he needed to fill a hole on his staff. And he and I have coached together for probably 15 years, and he knew that I could fit in with his current staff, and I knew their scheme and their system. ... So I jumped in there with that crew [in 2019].
Swatek: If you were at Damascus in 2019, which was a state championship season, you coached Brian Bresee as a defensive line coach. So tell us a little bit about Brian and what it was like to coach him.
Swink: [Joking] Well, fortunately for Brian, he really didn’t know very much about football and he wasn’t very good until I got a chance to work with him.
Swatek: All credit to you, right? You have a big portion of his signing bonus coming your way.
Swink: No, honestly, the thing there was, just don’t try to mess him up. He already has a wealth of knowledge, and he was definitely one of the most talented players I’ve ever seen. Tremendous work ethic. But you know what impressed me more than anything was his caring for his teammates, and his willingness to let other people shine and promote other people and celebrate other people’s victories. And he’s just a selfless kid. And I’m really, really happy that he’s doing well. And based on what we saw on the [NFL scouting] combine, he’s probably a top 10 pick. And if he’s not, the people that pass [on] him, will probably be very, very sorry.
Swatek: I’ve seen you out there at practice, preaching, “Motor, motor! Let’s go!” Brian has to have one of the best motors that you’ve ever seen.
Swink: Not only that, his get-off, his start? Like, we were watching some film [of his] drills at Clemson where it’s like competition, who can get off the snap the quickest ... and they time them. And there was times where they were saying he was offsides — and then they [look at] super slow-mo film and realize he wasn’t [offsides], he’s just that quick. And he has the heaviest hands that I’ve ever been around. When he puts his hands on you, even if he’s just kidding around [and] pats you on the back — he’s got bear paws. And I know everybody at that level does, but he sets himself apart physically, and he’s just a great, great person.
Swatek: How long have you known Brian?
Swink: I actually knew him way, way back when he was at Urbana before he had moved over [to Damascus]. They have a program in the evening for the incoming young kids called Iron Hawks. And Dave Mencarini would, two nights a week, bring in the rising eighth grade [players]. And Brian was coming in. And we already looked at him and said, “Oh, that kid, when he gets here, he’s going to be on varsity.” And he played varsity his freshman year. And then he transferred to Damascus, and the rest is history. He went on to win two state championships.
