A couple of weeks after being named the new varsity football coach at Urbana High School, Dean Swink is this week’s guest on The Final Score podcast.

Swink chats with host Greg Swatek about why he wanted to be a head coach again after being away from such a position for more than a decade. He previously served as the head coach at Tuscarora High from 2009-11 and Walt Whitman prior to that. In the ensuing years, he was an assistant coach at both Damascus and Urbana, serving as the Hawks’ defensive line coach last season.

