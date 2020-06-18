Liam Day has been a thespian ever since the third grade when he was cast to deliver one line in his school’s production of Treasure Island.
“I had to say, ‘is it true what they say about Captain Flint and his pirate ship?’ And I would do a little square dance routine and then I would leave. That was my first acting experience,” Day said.
Ever since then, the Walkersville High School graduate has been passionate about the dramatic arts.
He performed in various school productions throughout his time as an FCPS student and most recently held the lead role of Romeo in the Gettysburg Community Theatre’s production of “Romeo and Juliet.”
Now that Day is finished with high school, he plans to move to New York City in the fall and attend the New York Conservatory for Dramatic Arts. He will be enrolled in the conservatory’s "Acting for film & TV” program.
“It’s very untraditional, that’s for sure,” Day said. “I like being able to perform and go up there and make people happy and make people feel, have these emotions. It’s a really good feeling to walk away and know that I gave people a good experience."
He wishes more people participated in the performing arts.
"I think it’s a shame that more people don’t go into [theater],” Day said. “There is just a rush and an energy about it that you can’t find an equivalent for anywhere else."
Although he has acted in a few musicals, Day said he prefers getting roles in plays.
“I don’t have the best singing voice,” Day said with a laugh. “It’s a very low baritone which is out of the range of the more sweeping vocal performances that you expect from musicals.”
One of Day's favorite productions though is Beetlejuice the Musical which he recently saw on Broadway.
Day says he doesn’t have a dream role and is simply waiting to see where life takes him.
“I think a lot of times you may not know but then when you’re in [the role] and doing that character and you’re performing it you’re like 'wow, this really works,' and it was fun to get there and perform,” Day said.
Although he is about to embark on an uncertain journey, Day says his parents and friends have always been supportive of his dreams and that it is the people and openness of Walkersville that he will miss the most.
“One of the things about Walkersville is that you can go out and hike and just be alone with your thoughts,” Day said. “And that is not something you can do in New York.”
