Kim Schaffer knows exactly how long it would take to turn the window in the corner of her first-grade classroom into an escape route.
The New Market Elementary School teacher has practiced. She’s pulled a chair up to the sill and shoved aside the rainbow-colored bins and the tub of pom-poms awarded for good behavior. She’s climbed up, unhooked the latch, and pushed the screens out until — just a few seconds later — there was nothing but air between her and the playground outside.
Schaffer had left the classroom Tuesday by the time she heard the latest grim news: A gunman had entered an elementary school in Texas and opened fire. Children were dead.
Again.
She burst into tears, standing there in her kitchen. The death toll increased over the next few hours. Two fatalities became 14, then 19, then 21. The victims were fourth graders and their teachers in Uvalde, Texas.
After crying, Schaffer shifted into anger. The familiar hideous questions had begun to torment her again. If that had been her school, she wondered, would she have reacted quickly enough? She thought of the window. Would her students have made it out and gotten home?
“Some days, I’m not sure how much more I can take of this,” Schaffer said. “It’s not something that any teacher should have to be thinking about.”
Educators across Frederick County Public Schools and throughout the U.S. are grappling with similar emotions in the wake of the Texas school shooting, the deadliest the nation has seen since 20 students and six teachers were murdered in Newtown, Connecticut, in 2012.
Privately, they run through mental catalogs of the closets, windows and doors in and around their classrooms. They prepare for questions from their students and ponder how to answer them — but in some cases, the questions never come.
Ed Schoder, an English teacher at Oakdale High School, said the shooting didn’t come up in either of his classes on Wednesday or Thursday.
“I wonder if that might be because we’re becoming numb to this conversation,” Schoder said.
At lunchtime this week, when the kids were out of earshot, staff members discussed it among themselves. They leaned on each other.
And after they made it through the day, they’d sit alone in the quiet of an empty classroom or an afternoon commute. They’d imagine.
“We hope we would all rise to the occasion,” said Jami Campbell, a career and technology teacher at Catoctin High School.
But there are so many unknowns, several teachers said.
FCPS educators are trained in a response method called “Avoid, Deny, Defend,” which instructs teachers and students to run away from the danger, create barriers to slow down an attacker and, if necessary, fight back.
District Security and Emergency Management Supervisor Scott Blundell acknowledged that the specifics of educators’ response in a crisis would come down to split-second decision making.
“A lot of it has been left to our imaginations,” Schoder said.
There are some things teachers can “pre-stage,” Blundell said, and the district encourages them to do so. They can place file cabinets or desks strategically near a door. They can take a different route in and out of the school each day until they’ve familiarized themselves with the layout.
The preparation is important, said Frederick County Teachers Association President Missy Dirks. But it can be traumatic in its own right, she added — especially for people who didn’t sign up to be “combat-trained.”
Once, Schaffer recalled, school resource officers took the New Market Elementary staff on a tour of their building, looking for hiding spots they may not have thought of. “You shouldn’t be able to be beat on your own turf,” she remembers being told.
Sometimes, the staff is invited to participate in a voluntary exercise in which law enforcement officers fire blanks from a main thoroughfare of the school, so teachers can stand in their classroom and hear what it sounds like, Blundell said.
Ronnie Beard, a social studies teacher at Oakdale High, draws on his time as an employee at Fort Detrick. He keeps his eye out for a primary, secondary and tertiary exit, he said. It’s been drilled into his mind.
He felt prepared, he said this week. But he also felt angry and exhausted.
This happens every year, Beard said, exasperation ringing in his voice. Without fail. He wanted something to change.
“How long can I stay in this profession?” Beard wondered aloud. “How much can we endure? … What is the breaking point?”
Heather Murray, a fifth grade teacher at Butterfly Ridge Elementary School, said she was tired, too. Too tired, in a way, to process the week’s events.
“It’s almost like your emotions are just depleted,” Murray said.
For Campbell, the Catoctin teacher, the Uvalde shooting conjured up memories of a foiled mass casualty plot against the high school back in 2017.
The parents of then-18-year-old Nicole Cevario, a Catoctin student, reported their daughter when they found a journal in which she’d outlined detailed plans to become “the first real female school shooter,” the News-Post has reported.
The Frederick County Sheriff's Office later found a shotgun, ammunition and explosives in Cevario’s closet. Her plans included details she’d gleaned from a conversation with Catoctin’s school resource officer under the guise of a school project.
Even five years later, Campbell said, some of the staff at the high school are haunted by the incident.
“We’re a little raw,” she said. “Still.”
Teachers are deeply grateful to Cevario’s parents for intervening, Campbell said. But the event reinforced worries that they wouldn’t be able to spot a potentially dangerous student before it was too late.
Ballooning class sizes add to that worry, Beard said.
“It's hard to see red flags when you have 30 or 35 kids in a class,” he said. “They can easily weave in and out of participating and not participating. They can toe that line.”
But Beard and his colleagues can’t do much about class sizes. They don’t really have power over school security policies or firearms regulations or access to mental health care or any of the other myriad solutions suggested in the national conversation every time children die at school.
Instead, they rely on the strength of their coworkers and their families. They look forward to summer break, and they try their best to focus on what they can control.
Next year, Schaffer said, she’ll use a jar of marbles instead of a tub of pom-poms to reward her 6- and 7-year-olds.
Pom-poms wouldn’t be of any use against an attacker.
She’s going to start texting her high-school daughter “I love you” after she boards the bus each day.
Returning to the classroom after Tuesday’s news wasn’t difficult, Schaffer said. Not at all. It’s easy, and natural, and reaffirming, to be around her students, she said.
“It’s watching them leave, go out the door. Getting in my car, driving home, hearing it on the news,” she said. “That’s the time that’s hardest.”
She feels like there’s a new piece of her identity as an educator, one that didn't exist when she entered the field 24 years ago.
“We do our lesson planning, we follow the curriculum, we're doing our grading — all of those things,” Schaffer said. “But there it is, constantly, in the back of your head.
“What if? What if?”
I would say the risk of being shot while in school should be zero; kind of the same as being blown up by a grenade in school if this incel's weapon could not be obtained. Does comparing it to being struck by lightning mean it should fall in the category of " things happen"? Also, this guy must have been finger curling potatoes like a mofo, because get got the shots off. I guess he forgot to study the trigger pull requirements.
Yes shift, I’ve always wondered what the magic number of lives lost is to pro-life folks that makes it a pro-life issue. About 100 lives are lost A DAY by guns, 42 of them murders and most of both the murderers and murdered are young. Of the 5 or so most egregious school mass murders since Columbine, Virginia Tech was the only one where the shooter was over 21. These school massacres are only the exclamation point on gun violence, the wake-up calls to take action against the daily mayhem caused by guns. But the RRR(RadicalRightRepublibans) never wake up, they just mumble “the way to stop a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun” as Trump and Cruz did yesterday despite the fact that dozens of armed good guys waited an hour for a heavily armed heavily armored SWAT TEAM showed up who couldn’t breach the doors to the classrooms filled with dead and dying students and teachers until the Janitor gave them a key. And the NRA FESTIVITIES continue!!!
There is no Law that would be unConstitutional, up to and including a National Gun Registry w/transfer Law, that would deprive any law abiding citizen from owning any reasonable firearm, such as handguns and hunting rifles and sporting guns. No person under the age of 21 should be allowed to possess any firearm unless accompanied by an adult responsible for it’s use. Assault Weapons and large capacity magazines should be banned. None of these restrictions would violate the Rights given by the Second Amendment and would still be more permissive than the Laws of most Free Nations. Laws regulating firearm manufacturers, Dealers and Retailers, whether on the Internet, at gun shows, or brick and mortar stores, should be strictly enforced as to their responsibility to secure and keep records of their sales.
jsk points out that "only" 100 children have been murdered in mass school shootings in the past decade (295 children murdered by guns on school grounds since 2013, however) and wants us to calm down. Yet 1 million people die of COVID and liberals are accused of overreacting. 3000 people die on 9/11 and conservatives go ape-s*** and invade two countries, killing hundreds of thousands. You conservatives need to adjust your reaction to the reality.
All so gun owners can be “free”. Repeal the Second Amendment.
Ha! Good luck with that
We cannot “fix” or “catch” or “prevent” mental illness or evil.
We can, however, make it less efficient and deadly.
how do we get to the source of these mass shootings was this person bullied when he was a student thus making him feel that this was the only way to retaliate.when a teacher has a disruptive student,the teacher does not have any real power to discipline a student other than send him or her to the principals office,the principal does not have a whole lot of power to discipline a student other than suspending or expelling a student. the ordinary public does not have a need for a ar rifle or any other automatic weopen,it is illegal to hunt with a automatic weopen.as one poster said,the teachers and students ought to be able to go to school and not have to worry about being confronted with mass shootings.a gun is not the answer to the mental problems that we are having in these times of uncertainty and unrest.
The assault rifles are intended for one thing. War. And police are to battle them with their 9mm’s.
Do you know what is in the trunk of patrol cars? Their sidearm is a 9mm. They have additional options if the situation requires.
Rifles that meet most of these criteria, but not all, are not assault rifles according to the U.S. Army's definition. For example:
Select-fire M2 Carbines are not assault rifles; their effective range is only 180 metres (200 yd).[19]
Select-fire rifles such as the Fedorov Avtomat, FN FAL, M14, and H&K G3 main battle rifles are not assault rifles; they fire full-powered rifle cartridges.
Semi-automatic-only rifles like the Colt AR-15 are not assault rifles; they do not have select-fire capabilities.
Semi-automatic-only rifles with fixed magazines like the SKS are not assault rifles; they do not have detachable box magazines and are not capable of automatic fire.
The more political term assault weapon is often conflated with assault rifle and does not require all of the characteristics above – especially the selective fire capability which is functionally illegal in the U.S. for civilian use.
Why spin it ? You want to stand 205 yards away and see if the M2 is effective. Not advocating injury to you or threatening, just trying to point out your logic is flawed. Having to pull a trigger multiple times instead of once really doesn't make a great deal of difference in these situations.
Hay, technically, not really. As you already know, with full auto you squeeze the trigger once, with semi-auto you have to squeeze the trigger for each round fired. Trigger pull on a semi-auto civilian AR-15 is between 5.5 and 10 lbs, with an average of a between 7-8 lbs. You can easily squeeze that once. How many times can you do consecutive finger curls with such weight? Try it with a 5 lb bag of potatoes. That's below the light end of the standard single-stage triggers.
Not my point Gabe. Btw, do you not believe that in the heat of the moment, that really matters?
Children die and you pat yourself on the back for playing word games. Please don’t pretend you care.
👍
Why should students or teachers have to worry with this? Address the root cause… America’s perverted mental obsession … their guns over human lives. Gun addicts. That’s the problem.
Mental health issues exist around the world. So does social media, video games and changing times but mass shooting only happens here, no where else in the world.
AW
Words cannot describe the sorrow we feel as a nation when so many young lives are lost so tragically. We look at our children and grandchildren and think: What if it had been them?
But in reality -do you feel your loved ones are safe?
In the past decade there have been almost 100 children killed in school shootings. That is out of almost 50 million students. 4 to 5 schools have been attacked in that time out of over 130,000 schools. That should not minimize the tragedy but..
This will increase vigilance. Good! But - Hyperbole only adds to a toxic environment. Let us be thankful for the peace and security we have.
James Alan Fox
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/James_Alan_Fox?wprov=sfla1
True, there is a much greater chance that a teacher or student would die of Covid than a school shooting, so some perspective is needed.
😲 Obviously you have no loved ones daily engaged in a school setting!
Exactly three 👍
"Responses to school shootings should be based on the level of risk, not the level of fear
The fear of school shootings is rampant, and understandable, but this is not an epidemic. We can make schools safer without turning them into armed fortresses."
https://www.bostonglobe.com/2022/05/27/opinion/responses-school-shootings-should-be-based-level-risk-not-level-fear/
Sorry Deb, but the risk to a kid or teacher of dying in a school shootings won't change whether one has family in the school system. As Karl Bickel pointed out a couple of years ago, the probability of dying in a school shooting in the US is about 1 in 655 million. Your probability of winning Powerball is 1 in 292,201,338. Your probability of being struck by lightning is about 1 in 500,000. Your probability of dying in a car crash is roughly 1 in 107 during your lifetime. The probability of dying from a fall in your home during your lifetime is around 1 in 102. All of these things we do every day is far more likely to kill us than getting killed in a school shooting. The probability of hitting the lottery is over two times more likely than dying in a school shooting. The level of fear is not proportional to the risk. Far from it.
Actually COVID was the leading cause of death for policemen recently so perhaps we should stop lionizing them, cut their pay and quit pretending they are helping.
If it were your child, jsk, maybe you wouldn’t be so snarky and throw out statistics.
This is terrorism - it doesn’t affect just the maimed and the murdered - if affects every school child in the nation, who grow up understanding that death in school is just one nut job with an AR 15 away.
Shame on you.
Agree completely. This is terrorism and harms everyone.
Sevenstones
Shame on you. I try to limit retorts but your comment justifies a little anger. Snarky? Terrorism? This was a tragedy but in reality not an epidemic and a highly infrequent occurrence.
Dwasserba stated I must not have any children in school. How many parents worry that their child is going to be a victim of a school shooting when they enroll them in school? Be honest if that is possible.
My point. Yes this was a horrible tragedy. One that tears at the heart of a nation. But far, far from frequent and for that we should be thankful and respectful of our laws and systems.
Greater vigilance will come and should come. But political grandstanding over this is snarky.
Terrorism?? This is a poorer Latino community right on the border. Guns are everywhere. Essentially this is an outlaw country. I know because my brother and sister live close. Right on the border. And there is no way they would give up their guns.
Not an act of terrorism. Just a horrible tragedy by a deranged individual.
nelga, It appears to that Deb’s comment was addressed to threecents.
"We've taught kids to fear school shootings. But lost sight of how uncommon they are.
We must be concerned not to instill fears in students that are well beyond the actual level of risk."
https://www.usatoday.com/story/opinion/2022/01/14/school-shooter-drills-terrify-students/9106629002/
nelga, If you find those odds reassuring, then your ought to be able to stop fretting about fraudulent voting because the statistics there are even better. The Heritage Foundation counts 1,357 proven instances of vote fraud since 1982. Out of billions and billions of votes cast. And not a single instance of an election outcome changing because of fraud. In reality, our elections are safer than our school children.
👍👍👍
See link below.
https://worldpopulationreview.com/country-rankings/school-shootings-by-country
👍
Quote:
"Ballooning class sizes add to that worry, Beard said."
“It's hard to see red flags when you have 30 or 35 kids in a class,” he said. “They can easily weave in and out of participating and not participating. They can toe that line.”
~
One relatively easy way to reduce class sizes would be to declare a moratorium on residential development.
Concur! Deportation of individuals not lawfully present in the US would have a significant impact too.
Becasue all these school shootings have been caused by undocumented immigrants. Right.
Class Size!
AOC, You are a bad sitcom character.
AOC, do you assume that every Hispanic is an undocumented alien? What percentage of Hispanics in America are undocumented? What percentage of Hispanics in Frederick County schools are illegally here? How do you tell the difference between legal and illegal Hispanics?
[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup] AOC
Sure let’s blame everything but the availability of weapons of war that are not needed for hunting or personal protection. I think it has to do with Daylight Savings Time.
Teachers shouldn't be counted on to see the red flags, that's the parents job. Parents need to put their children first. Parents need to know if their children are bullying or the ones being bullied. In this case, it appears the mother is on drugs, the grand father is a convicted felon and who knows what the story of the fahter is. Clearly these people had no business producing children. Maybe we need people to pass parenting classes before they are allowed to have children and if they have not, then no government assistance for the parents (only for the children and in a manner that the parents cannot profit from it).
Says the man who abhors parenthood. And you’re giving parenting advice?
Sounds like they want a pay raise??????
No, it sounds like they care for the wellbeing of their students in a dangerous time. You're the one putting a price tag on it.
[thumbdown]
And you, like #45 and Abbott in TX, are heartless.
Ah, yes, there's the standard reference to Trump, who had absolutely nothing to do with this incident. Get your TDS vaccine yet?
Actually Trump just spoke at the NRA convention in Texas where this situation loomed large. So yes, it does have something to do with Trump since Trump decided to involve himself in the discussion about this tragedy. And with pretty much zero heart, so md1980's comment is spot on.
“The way to stop a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun”…..Donald John Trump yesterday. Ted Cruz agrees 100%.
It's all political fun and games until your kid is trapped in one of those classrooms calling 911 or cowering under a desk wishing you, their parent, could protect them. There is no reason in the world a kid should be able to buy two assault rifles and 1600 rounds of ammunition on his 18th birthday.
I agree: "There is no reason in the world a kid should be able to buy two assault rifles and 1600 rounds of ammunition on his 18th birthday." And shame, shame, shame on the elected officials who will not take action to address this. And shame, shame, shame on the people who continue to vote to keep those elected officials in office.
So sad your view is so limited and you think that is what teachers are referring to in this time after a crisis. Best that you not comment.
elymus - troll
Anyone who posts an opinion with which you do not agree earns the Hayseed Troll award. [lol][lol][lol][lol]
I post opinions, along with many others here, that you never agree with bosco. But you criticize those of us who disagree with your opinions. The old MAGAT “ if I do it it’s o.k., if you do it it’s not o.k.”
No, because all they have to do is apply to another county.
