At first, Joy Schaefer was concerned about why her phone was blowing up with phone calls earlier this month.
“I truly thought someone was trying to get in touch with me because something terrible had happened,” said Schaefer, a former member of the county’s Board of Education, who now serves as government affairs director in County Executive Jan Gardner’s (D) office.
But the news wasn’t bad. In fact, Schaefer found out she had received the Distinguished School Board Service Award, awarded every other year by the Maryland Association of Boards of Education (MABE).
The award is given to a local school board member who makes significant contributions to public education statewide. Schaefer served as a school board member from 2012-19, and was a member of the Kirwan Commission, a statewide policy group which helped compose the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future, or “Kirwan” bill, which aims to revamp and improve public education statewide.
Gardner noted this latter part in a news release earlier this month.
“Her dedication to making sure every child received the opportunity for an outstanding education is unparalleled,” she said in a prepared statement. “Her contributions to the Kirwan Commission and the implementation of its recommendations will create transformational change in education and lift all students.”
She also served as MABE’s Board of Directors president from 2016-17.
“It was just something I never imagined getting,” Schaefer said of the award. “I was surprised, and I was very honored.”
Brad Young, current president of the school board, said he and colleagues nominated Schaefer for the award, and were glad to hear she was the recipient.
Young noted their time not only as colleagues on the school board, but also her work in a leadership position on the MABE. Her skills still very much apply in her current role in Gardner’s office, he added.
“She put a lot of work into it, and she’s still in a role where education is important,” Young said of that transition from the board of education into county government.
When the two were on the board of education, Schaefer was always ready for any subject the body discussed, he said.
“Joy was always well-prepared and had very articulate thoughts on whatever we were doing … she definitely did her homework on whatever issue we were discussing,” Young said.
Both he and Schaefer said the reopening plans for Frederick County Public Schools this fall are in the front of their minds.
Young said one of the challenges is parents and others want concrete plans—but because circumstances could change, like coronavirus case counts or overall public health and safety protocols, it’s difficult to know where the state will be by around the time school is set to start.
Schaefer said in normal times, being a board of education member is difficult because one decision could have an impact on a handful of other areas in the school system. In a pandemic, that idea becomes even more prevalent, she said.
Even for the most passionate parents, who watch school board meetings and stay connected with their schools, there are many other factors, Schaefer added.
“It’d be super easy if it was just: how we are going to get these kids to learn in this environment?” she said of virtual learning versus in-person teaching in a pandemic. “But there’s so much more.”
“There’s not going to be a perfect solution, there never is in a normal situation,” Schaefer added. “But this is so extreme, but I know they’re [board members] doing their best in a situation so complex... there’s just a lot of things in place that people don’t see.”
