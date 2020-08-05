The Frederick County Public Schools 2020-2021 academic calendar was adjusted slightly by the Board of Education on Wednesday due to the school system operating virtually for the first semester.
Schools were supposed to be closed on Sept. 25 for Fair Day, but students will now complete online instruction that day since the Great Frederick Fair has been canceled. Staff also recommended that Election Day on Nov. 3 become a day of instruction since students will not be in the buildings, which are typically used as voting locations.
Board member Liz Barrett expressed concern with turning Election Day into a day of online instruction. First, if FCPS decides to bring in small groups of students for in-classroom learning, students and staff would not be able to utilize the building on election day, Barrett said.
Second, Barrett brought up the idea of civic duty.
"I just don't know why we would not make sure that our staff and the parents of our students don't have to do something else on the day they should be voting," Barrett said.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it is expected that a lot of voting will occur this year via mail-in ballots. FCPS Chief Operating Officer Paul Lebo also said that the Frederick County Board of Elections has chosen to not use 18 schools this year for polling that would normally be used.
Ultimately, the board voted to hold instruction on Election Day, with Barrett as the only member to oppose.
Board members also discussed the 2021-2022 and 2022-2023 academic calendars, which were presented to them for approval.
The 2021-2022 school year was unanimously approved and will begin on Aug. 18 and end on June 1.
The 2022-2023 school year, which had a start date of Aug. 10, failed to pass.
This calendar was also different than others in that school would be in session on the Jewish holidays of Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur.
The school board had originally expressed a desire to see the start date for FCPS move back incrementally until the first semester ended before winter break and aligned with Frederick Community College.
However, seeing the final calendar, many board members seemed uneasy with starting the school year so early in the month of August.
"It just rips at you...my granddaughter is in a system, she's in Georgia, and they do exactly that but I just don't know about here," board member Lois Jarman said.
The reason for moving back the start date and having the first semester end before winter break was to increase instructional time in the spring, especially to help students enrolled in Advanced Placement classes, explained board member Michael Bunitsky. An early start date would also make sure high school students who are dually enrolled didn't sit around at the end of the FCPS semesters with no instruction.
However, board members brought up concerns related to summer camps for young students and summer conditioning for high school sports, which typically begins two weeks before the start of the school year.
Kevin Cuppett, executive director of curriculum, instruction and innovation for FCPS and interim co-chair of the calendar committee, said with an Aug. 10 start date, high school sports would begin at the same time and practices would be held after school as they are normally during the school year.
This did not seem to ease board members, though.
"I think starting after Labor Day is too late but my target for an ideal start date is more mid-August...as much as I understand the reasons why [an August 10 start date] still gives me a little bit of heartburn," Board President Brad Young said.
The motion to approve this calendar was shot down five to two. The student member of the board did not support the motion, but Barrett and Bunitsky voted for approval.
Cuppett will now return to the board at a later date with an 2022-2023 calendar that has a mid-August start date and looks similar to the 2021-2022 approved academic calendar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.