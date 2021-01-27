Like millions of teachers across the country, Frederick County teacher Rachael Stecyk just wants the COVID-19 vaccine.
“Give me a vaccine right now. Where do I need to drive? Stick it in my arm, please,” she said.
Stecyk, an English teacher at Gov. Thomas Johnson High School, is eager to return to her classroom as soon as possible. But she wants to do it safely and once she has the latest level of protection.
Frederick County Public Schools announced in mid-January that the school system would begin a hybrid learning model on Feb. 16. Some teachers began returning to school buildings on Wednesday.
Since the school system’s announcement, however, there has been sharp pushback from teachers, including a vote of no confidence issued by the Frederick County Teacher’s Association (FCTA) against the Frederick County Board of Education and Superintendent Terry Alban.
Stecyk knows it’s important for students to return to the classroom, but she doesn’t understand why FCPS is moving forward when the health metrics remain high.
“We can’t forget that we’re still in a pandemic. I’m scared. Every teacher I’ve spoken to, they’re scared,” she said. “For so long, decisions have been made focusing on safety, and now when we’re so close to finally having a vaccine, we’re being told safety doesn’t matter the way it mattered six months ago or 10 months ago. So, we’re left wondering, ‘What changed?’”
On Wednesday, Frederick County reported 15,239 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 23 new cases added within the past 24 hours. There were 233 deaths, and the positivity rate was 6.7 percent. A little more than 6 percent of the county’s population had received the first dose of the vaccine, while less than 1 percent had received the second dose.
The latest COVID figures came one day after Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced it had found transmission of the virus in schools to be low. Health officials say there’s growing evidence that children aren’t the main drivers of community spread and that transmission is relatively low in schools if mask-wearing, social distancing and contact tracing is in effect.
When Chelsea Naegele, a teacher at Oakdale Elementary School, heard FCPS was going to begin a hybrid model, she said she was shocked and confused. After being originally told that the positivity rate of the county had to be less than 5 percent for a hybrid model to begin, Naegele has been left feeling like the FCPS leadership is no longer taking health metrics into consideration.
Matt Ferrante, a teacher at Urbana High School, had a similar reaction to the announcement. Both he and his wife have Type 1 diabetes and have been extra cautious since the pandemic began, limiting their interactions and getting groceries and other items delivered to their home.
Ferrante said not being able to be with his students and help them through this situation in person is tearing him apart, but he has to make his own health his first priority.
“It’s scary to think that you may have to put yourself in a position where you’re going to come into contact with somebody who might be infected with COVID-19, especially as someone who has a comorbidity and is high risk,” he said.
Getting the vaccine
As part of FCTA’s vote of no confidence, the teacher’s union called for an “expedited vaccination process that provides widespread immunity.”
Ferrante, Naegele and Stecyk want to be vaccinated before beginning the hybrid model.
“We are so close to being able to vaccinate enough of us...I just wish we could wait a little bit longer,” Ferrante said.
Alban said via email the decision to delay the hybrid model until teachers were vaccinated was never considered. Daryl Boffman, executive director of public affairs for FCPS, provided a further explanation.
“Vaccine information was not available when the implementation of the hybrid learning plan was approved by the board,” Boffman said. “To date, there is not enough information about vaccine distribution to determine when teachers would receive both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine; therefore, the return to the hybrid learning model was never predicated on the distribution of vaccines.”
Board of Education President Jay Mason had a similar statement.
“I would like everyone in the community that wants to get vaccinated, even teachers and staff, to be able to do so. At this time, that is not possible, and at the time the hybrid plan was passed, vaccinations were not included. The consensus of the board is to move forward with the hybrid model at the discretion of the superintendent,” Mason said in an email.
Maryland school systems are also facing pressure from state leadership to move forward. On Jan. 21, Gov. Larry Hogan (R) called on all schools to reopen in some form by March 1.
Jinlene Chan, deputy state health secretary for public health, encouraged all educators to get vaccinated when doses become available, but she said decisions surrounding schools reopening should not be based on the availability of vaccines or the level of vaccination among educators.
Hogan also noted that some school districts across the country have threatened to either hold teachers’ pay or revoke teaching licenses if they do not return to school.
“We do not want to have to take such actions here in Maryland, but if school systems do not immediately begin a good faith effort to return to the classrooms, we will explore every legal avenue at our disposal,” Hogan said.
Naegele said the governor’s words felt like a slap in the face.
“I felt completely insulted ... like I was not being treated like a professional,” she said. “I thought it was disgusting to say that teachers don’t need to worry about being vaccinated before going back into the classroom but then have the state superintendent of schools get vaccinated on live TV. I thought that was extremely disgusting and hypocritical.”
State Superintendent Karen Salmon, along with several public-school staff from around the state, were vaccinated on camera shortly after the governor’s remarks.
Locally, Christy Wirtz, a nurse at Frederick Memorial Hospital and a parent of two FCPS students, supports the start of the hybrid model.
Wirtz has been vaccinated already and said she understands teacher’s desires, but she feels there are still too many unknowns about how effective the vaccine will be for it to justify waiting to reopen schools.
“We see the teachers, we hear the teachers, and we definitely feel for them. And I’m very respectful of the job that they are doing, but I just feel like we owe our kids more too,” she said.
Lauri Palmer, a parent of four FCPS students, agreed. A former teacher herself, Palmer said she is sympathetic to what teachers are asking for.
“I understand that concern, but ... I still think if the teacher is wearing a mask, washing their hands, has the proper protocol in mind, they’ll be OK,” she said.
The biggest worry for Wirtz and Palmer is not the risk of sending their kids back to schools amid a pandemic but what sort of long-term effects continued virtual learning will have on their children.
Learning at home
Virtual learning is not the same as being in the classroom, the mothers noted. Palmer said her house is like a circus.
“It’s been wild ... Alexa goes off a hundred times telling each one to get online when they’re supposed to so that we don’t miss anything,” she said.
Her kids are each handling the model differently—some are finding more success than others, and the whole family is trying to take it one day at a time, she added.
As a teacher, Ferrante has seen both the pros and cons of virtual learning. He has good attendance in his classes and has not noticed a drop-off academically among his students. The model has also caused him to be more adaptable and flexible as a teacher.
“I have noticed students ... that I never heard them say a word, they were too shy to say anything and have now used this virtual setting, and they have been able to ask questions. I think some students deal with the flexibility of virtual learning a lot better, but at the same time there are some students who are on the other end of that spectrum,” Ferrante said.
From a teacher’s perspective, Stecyk said teaching virtually is twice the work.
“It involves substantial additional planning and substantial additional emotional labor, and trying to engage students in this environment is extremely difficult,” she said. “I’ve seen veteran teachers breaking down in tears on a daily basis over the stress of virtual teaching.”
And if students don’t log on, it’s hard for teachers to help them, Stecyk said, adding that the students who seem to struggle the most are those that don’t log on regularly.
Stecyk, Ferrant and Naegele want to be with their students again, but they all share the same question: Is it worth it?
“I know there are kids who are not just struggling academically but mentally and socially and emotionally ... and I know that that’s hard ... but I think it comes down to [that] basic question ...” Naegele said. “Is it worth it to contract this disease and get students, teachers and families sick for the sake of a sense of normalcy?”
Ferrante worries about the impact a return to school will have on families outside the classroom.
“You throw more people into the school, and it just kind of increases the likelihood that there is going to be continued spread of the disease,” he said. “And I’m concerned about the kids that are going to carry it and maybe be spreaders of the virus back home — kids who might be living with somebody that is high-risk.”
Stecyk said she is happy to see large-scale data and the CDC’s report, but she’s still worried about the unknowns and long-term debilitating effects of COVID-19, not to mention the worst-case scenario: death.
“My position is and always has been even one student dying is too many. Even one teacher dying is too many,” she said.
Next steps
As of Wednesday, FCPS was set to begin the hybrid model in nearly three weeks.
Ferrante said he is trying to figure out his options since Type 1 diabetes is covered under the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Naegele had considered taking a leave of absence, but she is now strongly thinking about implementing “work-to-rule” as a form of protest. “Work-to-rule” is a job action through which employees only work their contracted hours and nothing more.
But work-to-rule can be a double-edged sword, Naegele said.
“You have some teachers like me that feel, yes, we should do this work-to-rule, we need to make our voices heard, but then you think about your students, and you feel bad because you’re letting them down in a sense ... it’s a really hard place to be in,” she noted.
Stecyk said she plans to return to school because she doesn’t see any other way.
“At this point, we’re just being asked to grin and bear it, and for those of us who need an income and need health insurance, we don’t have much of a choice,” she said.
Palmer, who expressed appreciation for teachers’ work over the past 10 months, said getting back into the classroom will be beneficial for everyone.
“I don’t see a reason to delay [the hybrid model] anymore, let’s just get into it,” she said. “I just feel like for the mental well-being of the kids ... just to see people and be with others for a little while, I feel like it would really help the kids mentally at this point, and I think it would help the teachers too.”
These are trying times, Naegele said, but she hopes teachers stick together.
“I know that a lot of people’s confidence levels are very low in the system right now, but I think we are stronger together, and I think that we will power through this,” she said.
