Jason, “Mr. J,” Johnson knows starting the school year virtually was the right thing to do to keep students and staff safe because he has experienced firsthand the tragedy that can come with COVID-19.
The Frederick County Board of Education candidate shared during his appearance Monday night on “Next on the Mic” that he lost his father-in-law to the coronavirus.
“It ravaged his body and it took him rather quickly. It has been devastating in my family,” Johnson said. “And on top of that, not being able to grieve...you can’t get together, you can’t mourn as you would.”
Normalcy has been thrown out the window, Johnson said, but he has been inspired by how resilient the Frederick community has been.
The community has found roses in the concrete, Johnson said, quoting famous rapper Tupac Shakur.
Johnson’s conversation with Tarolyn Thrasher for “Next on the Mic” was the second episode of the show, following fellow candidate David Bass’ appearance last week.
Thrasher plans to invite an influential member of Frederick County on the show each week to have an open, honest conversation about current events and issues. She is kicking off the show with all six individuals running for the Board of Education.
Much of Johnson’s conversation with Thrasher focused around race and diversity issues.
Johnson said if elected, he hopes to make hiring teachers of color a top priority for the school system, as this small step can have long-lasting impacts on students.
“If [students] see educators that look like them...it tells them that someone with their background can be in a position of authority...and that they can push on and pursue their own dreams,” Johnson said.
He also wants to see a greater emphasis on hiring teachers who are bilingual and have Board of Education meetings translated into Spanish in real-time.
Overall, Johnson wants to strive to make sure FCPS is a welcoming place for all.
“FCPS should become somewhere that you expect to get treated well and that comes from the top,” Johnson said.
When asked why he decided to give an interview to Red Maryland, a conservative online blog, Johnson said he believes education should transcend politics.
“[Education] really has no silo in how it should be approached,” Johnson said. “As an educator...I think I have to see through what someone’s leanings is to what their children need and what’s safe for all children.”
Regarding the pandemic and the new reality for FCPS students come September, Johnson said he agrees with the Board’s decision to begin virtually but knows that no matter what decision had been made, there would have been consequences for some students.
Johnson applauded FCPS for getting technology into the hands of students who needed it in the Spring but said there seemed to be a misstep in implementation.
He also expressed that he would have liked to see the Board come to a decision about the new school year earlier so that parents would have had time to figure out childcare and other needs.
For the Fall, he hopes a greater focus will be placed on live synchronous learning in order to help students maintain connections with their school communities.
“Kids are social animals and so whatever you can do to get them that connection is going to be good for them,” Johnson said.
And he hopes to use his passion for teaching to make school exciting for students now while also preparing them for the future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.