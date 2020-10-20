Jason Johnson believes that if he can go to the supermarket, kids can be back in school.
The Board of Education candidate says he is happy with where the current health metrics are and believes steps should be taken to begin bringing students back into the classroom. But he also doesn’t want to rush into anything and thinks there are more protocols that can and should be put in place to ensure a safe and effective return.
For starters, the idea of concurrent teaching during a hybrid reopening is too much of a burden on teachers, Johnson said. Concurrent teaching relates to teaching in-person and virtual students at the same time for portions of the day.
“I believe there should be a situation where there is a cohort of teachers who are teaching in person and a cohort that’s teaching virtual,” Johnson said. “Then what happens is there is some flexibility with that because if you have a teacher that may become ill, you can have them swap out and sub in for a person who is online.”
Johnson is also adamant about better communication. He would like to see FCPS have an alert system similar to that of a college campus, where families and students receive rapid text messages or alerts with important information relating to school operations and COVID-19.
There have to be tools like this in place in case a sudden return to virtual learning is needed, he said.
Johnson said he understands the pain of the parents who have been protesting for kids to return to school, but things need to move forward in a smart way, he said.
“If you rush ahead, you’re going to be unsafe,” Johnson said.
When asked about teachers returning to the classroom, Johnson said he wouldn’t ask any teacher to do something that he wouldn’t do himself. But based on current health metrics, he thinks it’s time.
He does feel that families need to be more empathetic of teachers who may be nervous about returning.
“I lost a family member to COVID, and it was a horrendous experience,” Johnson said. “People who are concerned, they have a reason to be concerned, so when you tell someone you should go jump in the fire, you have to think about that they’re a person, too, and we have to be mindful and be caring.”
Sports should also be able to start up again, Johnson said, but players, families and coaches need to be mindful that it has to be an ongoing conversation.
“Those who want to play have to be mindful that at any moment we could pause just like what has happened with the professionals. The NFL, several times, games have been stopped,” he said. “I’m fine with going forward, but if something comes up, we have to stop and wait until the smoke clears before we resume again.”
In terms of racial equity, the school system needs to do more, Johnson said.
“It is not OK that we have students who, by and large, feel unwelcome, uncared for, and unvalued in our school system. That needs to be stopped today,” he said. “Everybody knows if you go to Disney World or if you go to Chick-Fil-A or if you fly Southwest, you’re going to be treated well. That’s what I want to see at FCPS. As a board member, I will emphatically beyond all belief demand that.”
It may not be intentional, but there seems to be some systemic racism present within FCPS, Johnson said. The stories that have been shared by alumni and current students show that.
“We have to know that we aren’t perfect...we can’t close our ears to what’s happening and think that because we mean well, we’re doing well,” he said.
But that doesn’t mean programs like School Resource Officers (SROs) need to be disbanded, according to Johnson.
SROs are needed because of tragic events like school shootings, but those who are hired to have these positions need to go through similar training as teachers do on topics like implicit bias, Johnson said.
He said he understands the apprehension some students feel about SROs. He recalled an experience while growing up in Philadelphia, where a police officer pulled a gun on him when he was in eighth grade as he walked home from school because he looked like a suspect in a crime. But that doesn’t mean the whole program should be done away with, Johnson said.
“I understand that [feeling] more than [students] probably know because, like many of us, they have had authority abused on them...we can’t take the worst apples and call the whole orchard rotten. We have to clear the bad apples,” he said.
(3) comments
Sorry, not the headline, the first sentence. The lead.
The headline (kinda dumb) does not seem to reflect the content of the story or what the school board candidate is actually quoted as saying (logical and well thought out).
All the credible experts say this is a bad idea. You send the kids to school and there will be an inevitable outbreak. Then the outbreak will spread through the community & things have to be shut down. Why is this so difficult for people to comprehend?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.