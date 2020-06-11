After a few years of uncertainty, Kennady Culican is glad she was able to return to her home high school and graduate.
Culican, 18, who recently graduated from Gov. Thomas Johnson High School, spent her junior year attending school in Montgomery County after her struggle with mental health issues and a few bad choices and landed her in a juvenile detention center.
Culican was placed into the John L. Gildner Regional Institute for Children and Adolescents (RICA) — a school that provides academic, behavioral, and residential treatment programs for Maryland students.
During this time, Culican lived at a placement facility for teenagers that operated similarly to a group home.
As tough as the experience was, Culican said she’s glad she went through it.
“I feel like I needed it,” Culican said. “It really helped me become stronger and more of the woman that I wanted to be when I graduated high school.”
The hardships didn’t stop when Culican was released though. Soon after beginning her senior year her father passed away, and after turning 18 Culican decided to leave home.
She was homeless for about two months, a time that was stressful and overwhelming.
Today, the grad has settled into her own new life and is looking towards the future — specifically, pursuing her dreams of becoming a social worker.
She said her time away from home inspired her to follow that career path.
“When I was going through stuff...it was nice to see that there are actually people that will help you when you feel like you’re alone, and there are people that will be there for you,” Culican said.
She hopes to one day help other teens who are going through similar situations.
“I just want them to know that someone is on their side and knows what they’re going through...you’re really not alone, I know what you’re going through, I know how you feel,” Culican said.
Employing the strategy of tough love is not off the table though for TJ High grad who said one of the greatest lessons she learned was to take responsibility for her actions and not take things for granted.
“I also want them to know yeah I’m there for you but you got yourself into this and you have to get yourself out,” Culican said.
For now, Culican plans to take some time off from school and work. She hopes to eventually attend Frederick Community College.
When asked if she had a message for other teens who may be struggling, Culican gave an encouraging answer.
“I know it might be cheesy but...all I can say is to anyone out there, be yourself, be confident and you can do anything,” she said.
