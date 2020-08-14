Frederick County Public Schools employees who are laid off due to the school system's "Temporary Reduction in Force" will be required to continue paying their share of their health insurance premiums.
Board of Education President Brad Young previously told the News-Post that a few hundred employees in the school system's transportation and food and nutrition services departments will likely be let go in mid-September because of a lack of work for them.
Even though the workers are being laid off, the board agreed to continue paying for employee health insurance through at least the end of the year. However, these workers will have also have to pay their share of the premiums despite the lack of a paycheck from FCPS.
According to a document outlining insurance rates sent to The Frederick News-Post by Young, those who are laid off will be expected to pay anywhere from $18 to $230 twice a month during their unemployment, depending on their plan and former status as a 10, 11, or 12-month employee.
The school system annually contributes approximately $8,000 to $20,000 depending on the employee's plan, according to the document.
Laid-off workers will also be expected to continue paying their share of dental insurance if they have it.
All employees are guaranteed pay through Sept. 15 while the school system determines how many employees they will be able to retain based on plans for small in-person group learning at different schools.
Young said the board decided to allow laid-off individuals to pay the employee premium rate because the alternative COBRA rate would be much higher.
COBRA allows those who lose their jobs and subsequent benefits to continue receiving health coverage via their former carrier while paying the full premium rate.
Young said he expects most people to qualify for unemployment which will help them pay for the insurance. If they do not qualify, Young said there are additional community resources and aid that individuals may seek.
Appears to me that there are no plans to return students to school this school year
