Trying to obtain an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine in the state of Maryland has been compared to trying to win the lottery or participating in the fictional world of the Hunger Games.
Sam Wilt, a school-based social worker at Catoctin High School, compared it to a Black Friday sale.
As appointments become available, Wilt said they are snatched up so quickly that attempting to grab one is a huge adrenaline rush — and she would know. Wilt and colleague Mayellen Taylor spent the last month working the system to secure appointments for more than 50 Frederick County Public Schools employees.
Almost none of the appointments were through the Frederick County Health Department, however. Many of the bookings they were able to get for co-workers were at mass vaccination sites outside the county.
Since the state began prioritizing teachers to get the vaccine in mid-January, stories have abounded of local Frederick County teachers having to drive as much as seven hours round trip to the Eastern Shore just to get a jab in the arm.
“I really wish it had been done differently, and I think that starts all the way at the top of the system, and it’s not just Frederick County that’s been struggling,” Wilt said. “It was definitely disappointing. There should have been no reason that we should be having to work so hard to get a vaccine.”
From a lack of communication between the state and the county, and unknown information regarding how many doses would arrive each week, the county has struggled to move past the first priority group.
Initially, FCPS hoped it would be able to work directly with the county health department to get all interested employees vaccinated locally, but when the reality of the demand versus the availability set in, a decision was made to have educators pre-register with the Frederick County Health Department and wait to receive notification that appointments were available.
To get more teachers vaccinated, County Executive Jan Gardner (D) said plainly, she needs more vaccine — “that’s just the whole gist of it.”
“The health department is told every week what priorities we’re supposed to work on, and we’ve been using about a third of that vaccine for that educator group, and it includes public school teachers, but also private school and child care,” Gardner said.
Getting an appointment
Toni Border, a math teacher at Frederick High School, began looking for her own appointment after she was turned away from a local clinic.
Once the state announced it would begin vaccinating teachers, Border went through the county health department’s website and booked an appointment. But when she arrived for her first dose, she was told the county was not vaccinating teachers yet and was turned away.
“At this point, I was very frustrated. I was like you people gave me an appointment. It wasn’t like I just showed up here,” Border said. “It would have been nice to know in advance, ‘Hey, even though the governor has said yes, we are not vaccinating you [in the county] and here’s why.’”
Border began looking for an appointment on her own using resources like the Maryland Vaccine Hunters Facebook group to be alerted when appointments around the state became available.
“It was like a daily check. Check CVS, check Walmart, check the Maryland vaccine hunters ... and you couldn’t check just once a day,” she said.
Wilt and Taylor did the same thing. They began learning the system and knew when appointments would be posted online. Taylor was especially eager to get vaccinated as she has underlying health conditions. She was checking for appointments as far as Ocean City.
“I didn’t care if I had to take days off to do it, I was ready to drive as far as it took,” Taylor said.
Eventually, Taylor was able to secure an appointment at Holy Cross Hospital in Silver Spring, and Border got one at a Walgreens in Smithsburg.
“When I got the first injection I started crying because I was so relieved to have that protection in my arm, and I felt a lot more confident about coming into the classroom,” said Taylor, who is a social studies teacher at Catoctin High School. “It really felt like I had won a lottery. It was overwhelming joy and then I had some survivor’s guilt like, ‘Oh I’ve got a shot and no one else does.’ So that’s why we became really committed to helping other teachers.”
Taylor and Wilt — who as a social worker fell into Group 1A and was able to get vaccinated within the county — began using all the knowledge they had accumulated of the different online systems and portals to help others.
There were nights the two women stayed up until midnight to secure appointments for people at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore.
“Because I got in as a health care professional before educators could even get in, I felt really guilty about that, and I really wanted to help as many people as I could,” Wilt said.
Taylor said she wanted to help her co-workers feel safe again.
“I remember that feeling of the moment the needle went in, and I was like, ‘Yes I’m going to be safe, I’m going to be OK,’ and I wanted to protect my co-workers,” Taylor said. “I’ve been here a long time, a lot of us are like family ... I just felt that everyone deserved it, and if I could help anyone else, even if it’s just one person, I’m going to help them.”
Wilt and Taylor have since stopped burning the midnight oil due to the greater availability of appointments, but they are still directing educators to helpful resources and lending their insight on how to grab the sought-after shot.
Frustration, disappointment
Frustrations linger, though, at how the system was set up and how allotment was handled.
For Border, not only was it frustrating to be turned away when she had an appointment, but it was also disappointing to see a push to reopen schools from the state level without an initial prioritization of vaccinating teachers.
“I understand that Frederick County’s hands have been tied because of their allotment of vaccines ... my frustration has come from the push to open schools without providing the mental comfort for teachers ... that I’m vaccinated and I don’t have to worry about my family, “Border said. “And it was being forced on us from the state level from our governor, who again was not providing us with that ability to be vaccinated, so I was very frustrated with the people who are running the show.”
Taylor said she doesn’t understand why teachers were not placed in the first priority group.
“It’s kind of mind-boggling to me that it wasn’t ... it seems to me like something that would not only keep teachers safe, but families safe, and kids. There are a lot of kids living with grandparents,” she said.
FCPS, as a system, also has its own frustrations. With so little information coming from the state each week to the county health department, providing staff with updates has been near impossible, FCPS Superintendent Terry Alban said.
“The wonderful plan that we had, the first conversations we had about this fell apart within a week,” Alban said. “There’s obviously a real challenge at how this was handled and managed at the state level.”
Alban added it was disheartening to see that Frederick County residents would not receive an allotment of the vaccines available at the soon-to-open mass vaccination site in Hagerstown.
Fully protected
The future is looking more promising for FCPS workers, however. A survey was sent to employees on Monday asking who is still interested in receiving a vaccine.
According to Alban, only 600 employees indicated they were still waiting to get an appointment or were interested in obtaining one. The natural conclusion, Alban said, is that a majority of the 7,000 other employees of FCPS have secured appointments or been fully vaccinated.
The school system cannot legally ask employees if they’ve been vaccinated or where they received a vaccination, which leads to a lack of hard data, but a survey sent out by the Frederick Teachers Association in early March found that 72 percent of its 3,000 members had received their first dose and 22 percent had received their second. Fifty percent of those surveyed said they had to travel outside the county for the vaccine.
Alban expects most employees to have received their first shot by the beginning of April.
The school system has allotted all employees two extra sick days in case they need to travel for an appointment or have an adverse reaction to a shot.
While the road to getting employees vaccinated has been challenging, Alban said she is glad to hear of stories like that of Wilt and Taylor, where co-workers have been lending a helping hand to one another.
“It was hard, and I wish there had been a simple, easy answer to how to do this, but that never appeared,” Alban said. “We tried to be empathetic, we tried to do anything and everything we could, a lot of pieces of this were far beyond our control.”
I'm a senior who was glad to defer to the teachers, who have a much greater exposure than I have. I finally got scheduled for a shot next week, and I am grateful for that. But I didn't mind the wait for those who are on the front lines.
Teachers are no more important than our senior population. And unless they are over 65, they are much less likely - in fact highly unlikely - to die from Covid.
Why should teachers grab for medication that is livesaving for others but merely a convenience for them?
Many people have to do their job with the public - grocery store workers and restaurant workers - and they aren’t shoving older Americans aside like the teachers are.
For whatever reason, Maryland is at the bottom of the stack when it comes to getting vaccine and Hogan isn’t able to get us any more. Let’s make sure the little we do get goes where it will save lives.
Comments disabled?
It's a little misleading when it is pointed out that so many have gone outside Frederick to get vaccinated. For instance I got vaccinated at a Hagerstown drug store because that was the first close opening I found, but it is just as likely that someone from Hagerstown got vaccinated at a Frederick drug store because that was the first close opening they found. As for the Frederick County system, I think their signup system is mostly excellent. The issue with it is that once someone is given an appointment, it is unconscionable to turn them away once they arrive at their appointment. I think Jan and/or the county health dept need to come clean that that is a major screwup on their part. Criteria should be vetted at the signup and only at the signup. Also, the state, county, and drug stores all can have different eligibility requirements, which is confusing. I was eligible by one drug store chain's criteria but not by another's.
I don’t place the blame on the county, we simply didn’t receive enough vaccines. According to the WashPo, Republican voting areas in Maryland received a disproportionate amount of vaccines per capita, that’s another black mark on Hogan.
I ended up in Smithsburg for a vaccination last month. I guess I’m lucky some 25 year old teacher didn’t grab it from me.
