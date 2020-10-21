As much as there is a push to begin reopening Frederick County Public Schools, Lois Jarman says there are still too many unknowns about COVID-19.
Due to these unknowns, it is impossible to ensure the safety of students and staff, according to the current board member who is running to retain her seat.
“I don’t want to rush into things...it’s called a novel virus for a reason and we don’t know what the long-term effects are,” Jarman said. “The science is going to take some time and I would rather err on the side of caution and safety.”
She said she would like to see more developed safety measures in place before larger groups of students begin returning. She'd like to see such things as a more developed daily screening method and better enforcement of protocols like mask wearing.
When asked about the parents who have been protesting outside Frederick County Board of Education meetings to reopen schools, Jarman said she understands the current learning model can be difficult, but the board has to look at the big picture when making decisions.
“We on the board have to make a decision for some 55,000 people and we have gotten as many emails saying thank you for voting to remain virtual as we have [asking us to] please open,” Jarman said.
For Jarman, a phased-in approach to the hybrid model would depend on the metrics staying positive for an extended period of time in both Frederick County and surrounding areas.
“We’ve seen surges in Washington County, Berkeley County Schools is back to virtual now, flu season is coming. If you look at what’s happening across the country, it’s going back up,” Jarman said. “We have many parents who work in Montgomery County....many parents who work in D.C., who work in Baltimore...we’re not a bubble in Frederick County.”
She would also like to see FCPS develop a public dashboard that reports how many cases the school system is dealing with amongst students and staff.
Additionally, teachers need to be involved with and consulted on any decisions. Jarman said she understands that some view teachers as essential workers, but the fact of the matter is, the school system has little flexibility in replacing teachers who may leave out of fear of working in an unsafe environment.
“If we say you have to [come in] and they opt not to, who do we replace them with? We're already looking at a national teacher shortage crisis,” Jarman said.
Overall, the virus needs to be taken seriously, Jarman said, and it can’t be brushed off. More time is needed until safety can be ensured.
On the racial equity front, Jarman said she would like to see FCPS bring in more external training on things like implicit bias and cultural proficiency.
There also needs to be a renewed focus on relationship building with students. She believes this is critical to closing the achievement gap that is present between students of color and white students. It’s less about the academics and more about the environment of the classroom, Jarman said.
“We have got to focus on our students as individuals. We have to make them feel safe in our classrooms, whatever that safety means,” she said. “We can buy practice software, we can spend more time reviewing and practicing the test, but until we take time to build those relationships, make our students feel safe, welcome and understood, we are just going to continue the same battle.”
Additionally, more conversations about race need to happen within the school building among different groups of students, she said, pointing to the Student Voices Program, which allows students from around the county to travel to different schools and shadow other students in order to learn about their peers and bridge gaps.
As successful as that program seems to be, it’s not doing enough and it’s not being fully inclusive, Jarman said.
“Those students [in the program] are largely high-achieving students with good grades. Why aren’t we looking at the other end, why aren’t we listening to those voices?”
These difficult conversations need to start at an early age, she said, and they need to be coupled with lessons on empathy because, if students don’t learn to empathize with one another, they will never be able to critically think about different situations and views.
