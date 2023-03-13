Nearly a third of the schools in Frederick County received fewer stars in recent state ratings than they received before the pandemic, data released last week show.
The Maryland State Department of Education (MSDE) released its "report cards" last week, which include metrics on the more than 1,400 public schools across the state. Each school is awarded one to five stars, based on factors including test scores, student progress, graduation rates and survey results.
The recent figures represent some of the state's most comprehensive education data since the onset of the pandemic.
All Frederick County Public Schools received three stars or higher for their performance during the 2021-2022 school year, as did more than 75% of schools statewide, according to an MSDE news release.
But 19 FCPS schools' ratings decreased from the 2018-19 school year. Only two schools — Deer Crossing and Oakdale elementaries — saw their ratings increase. Most schools' ratings stayed the same.
Star ratings are not a comprehensive measure of school quality. They rely heavily on metrics — like standardized test scores, attendance and graduation rates — that are themselves tied to other factors, including race and family income.
Plus, the formulas cannot capture every factor that contributes to the quality of a student's education.
But officials said the report cards, which include thousands of data points on the performance of specific student groups in individual schools and districts, will be an important tool in addressing the long-term impacts of the pandemic.
“The data collected from the 2022 Report Card is the starting point for us to shape local education agency policy and work toward implementing evidence-based, best-in-class work to drive student outcomes," State Superintendent of Schools Mohammed Choudhury said in a statement. "That work is more urgent now than ever."
Overall, 15 FCPS schools received three stars, 39 received four stars, and nine received five stars.
In a press release, FCPS said the results show that "FCPS ranks in the top third in the state in overall student performance."
"Our students' academic performance, on this and other measures, speaks to their perseverance and commitment," Superintendent Cheryl Dyson said in the press release. "While the data in this report card was collected last year, as a continuous improvement system, our teachers and administrators will fold it into the various measures we currently use to inform our instructional practices and school climate."
At the elementary and middle school levels, FCPS students did not meet their annual targets for "academic achievement," a score that takes into account overall proficiency ratings on standardized tests.
Countywide, no group of high school students met their annual targets for math proficiency or showed improvement from the previous year.
High schoolers overall did show improvement in English proficiency, but the county did not meet its annual target on that measure, either.
Students, parents, educators and community members can view detailed information about their school's performance and countywide data at reportcard.msde.maryland.gov.
