Members of a Frederick County Public Schools committee said Tuesday that the school system needs to be transparent and give proper context as it works on a health curriculum.
The school board’s Family Life Advisory Committee met Tuesday to analyze a document that compares the past health curriculum with the new state framework the board approved in 2022.
The committee is made up of volunteers and includes health care providers, parents and school staff members.
The framework, which has yet to be translated into actual lessons, says students should start learning in first grade that it is important to “treat people of all gender identities and expressions with dignity and respect” and in pre-kindergarten that “there are different types of families.”
Maryland law allows local school systems to establish procedures for students to opt out of all health lessons that fall under the umbrella of “family life and human sexuality.”
County officials last year lowered the grade threshold for children whose parents want to exclude them from family life lessons. Parents with students in pre-K and up can opt out of the lessons.
Committee members discussed the opt-out process on Tuesday.
Committee Chair Jenn Metcalf expressed concern about parents opting out their kindergarten students from lessons on bodily autonomy and personal boundaries, which is included in the family life framework, without education on the material.
“Schools are required to provide a parent preview opportunity before instruction takes place,” said Jamie Hitchner, the district’s elementary health curriculum specialist who presented the document Tuesday.
Hitchner said the preview opportunity is part of a permission slip letter that parents would receive beforehand, adding that schools are encouraged to provide other preview opportunities for the family life materials.
One committee member highlighted a first grade learning outcome that is written “Describe differences in families” and provides examples such as single-parent and same-gender families.
The member said it might be good to include heterosexual parents in the example, as well, since it is a public document and should acknowledge families of that make-up.
Hitchner said that specific language in these outcomes was adopted from the state board, and it’s ultimately the county’s discretion to interpret the language as a school system.
“We can ... go through the collaborative process on what we need to talk about, what we need to discuss and make sure all parties are representative of the development of that,” Hitchner said.
He also said that the list of families was not exhaustive — just examples.
In a public comment session before the committee’s meeting, Mount Airy resident Trudy Tibbals asked why a “traditional family” was not mentioned in the document.
She said she was concerned that the process for excluding a child from the family life curriculum was opt out instead of opt in.
Tibbals said she was concerned in general with teaching gender expression starting in kindergarten.
“I can tell you when I was in school at age 5 or 6 ... the only things I was concerned about ... were who I was going to play with at recess,” Tibbals said.
Later in the meeting, committee members suggested incorporating lessons about digital safety with social media and technology as part of the curriculum on personal boundaries.
Overall, Hitchner said that the document provides context on the curriculum and offers a careful approach to include voices of all community stakeholders.
“One very important piece to point out is that no new materials have been implemented in this school year,” Hitchner said. “We have to move carefully, we have to move considerably and we have to move with the due diligence to make the best curriculum for our students.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.