Frederick-area parents on Monday night heard about an ongoing redistricting study that could affect attendance areas for up to 24 elementary, middle and high schools in and around the city.
Crestwood Middle School in Ballenger Creek is getting an addition that will increase its capacity by about 300 seats.
Frederick County Public Schools’ facilities team is working to balance enrollments between Crestwood and the middle schools closest to it, which include Monocacy, Gov. Thomas Johnson, West Frederick and Ballenger Creek.
When attendance boundaries for a particular age group shift, the Frederick County Board of Education often also shifts boundaries for older or younger students in the same area. That’s to avoid “split feeders,” which occur when students from an elementary school are divided into more than one middle school, or students from a middle school are divided into more than one high school.
Ideally, FCPS would only have to redistrict students when it builds a new school, Beth Pasierb, FCPS’ facilities planning supervisor, said Monday. In counties that aren’t growing like Frederick County is, that’s probably the reality, she said.
But rapid residential growth here has led to overcrowding across FCPS that makes the process necessary far more often, Pasierb said.
At a community meeting in Crestwood’s cafeteria on Monday, Pasierb spoke to some parents upset that their neighborhoods had been redistricted multiple times in recent years.
The school board’s policy is to try not to redistrict a student more than once in a five-year period, she told them.
To illustrate the impact that residential development has on the school district’s planning process, Pasierb opened a dashboard her team uses to track approved construction projects and the schools that will be affected once people move in.
“We have this data. We’re keeping track of it. We look at it every day,” Pasierb said, pointing to the dashboard, which was projected on a large screen. “It makes us very nervous.”
In the attendance area for Gov. Thomas Johnson Middle alone, there were 707 single-family homes, 999 townhouses and 2,565 multi-family dwelling units set to be built in the next three or four years, the dashboard showed.
So even though TJ Middle has about 300 open seats now, Pasierb said, it wouldn’t make sense to add students there.
She explained other factors the district considers during redistricting, including how many students walk to a given school, how many English Learners a school has and how bus routes would have to change.
The district creates “planning blocks” for redistricting studies by dividing neighborhoods into smaller chunks. People who live in the area of the redistricting study can figure out which planning block they live in via a map on FCPS’ website.
In early May, Pasierb and her team will present their recommended boundary changes to the school board. At that time, people will be able to search their planning block number and immediately see if anything will change for their children, she said.
Follow Jillian Atelsek on Twitter: @jillian_atelsek
(1) comment
How do we get more information about all the approved building? Our schools are already overcrowded. This approval of continued, unprecedented building when there’s not appropriate resources like schools, roads, fire departments,l and police departments is unconscionable. The Planning Commission and whoever else is approving this building needs to be held accountable.
