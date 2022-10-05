Oakdale Middle School administrators on Tuesday learned of “a social media post and group text messages that included an eighth grade student using hate speech and making racial slurs,” according to an email sent to parents.
The school said it has identified the student. It wrote in the email that the student would be “subject to appropriate school discipline as well as any related criminal charges for using hate speech.”
“This afternoon, Oakdale Middle administration spoke to every eighth grade class to ensure that the situation is addressed and all students are aware of the seriousness of hate speech,” read the email, signed by Principal Danny Enck.
The email did not include further details about the incident.
The message comes less than a week after a Gov. Thomas Johnson High School student was disciplined after using the N-word and speaking hatefully about Black people in a pair of videos shared on social media.
Frederick County Public Schools Superintendent Cheryl Dyson and Frederick County Board of Education President Brad Young issued a joint statement after the videos of the TJ student surfaced, writing that the district “will not tolerate hate speech.”
In his email to parents, Enck asked parents and guardians to remind their children to report harmful content rather than repost it.
He also wrote that school counselors would be available to support students who had concerns.